BUFFALO, N.Y. — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour's eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President's Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0 start a year after winning their first eight. Spencer Knight stopped 24 shots in his season debut and improved to 4-0 against Buffalo after allowing a combined four goals in three starts against the Sabres last year.

