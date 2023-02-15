Woods Return Golf

Associated Press

Tiger Woods hits out of a greenside bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Feb. 16, 2020, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods is back at Riviera, this time with more on his plate than handing out the trophy in the Genesis Invitational. He returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since July.

 

 Ryan Kang

LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods feels good enough to play at Riviera, his first tournament with a cut and without a cart since the British Open last July. He already is looking ahead to the Masters. And yes, he thinks he can win.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys,” Woods said Tuesday ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which has attracted 19 of the top 20 players in the world.

