Pac-12 Media Day Football

Associated Press

Stanford head coach David Shaw speaks during Pac-12 Conference men’s NCAA college football media day Friday in Los Angeles.

 Damian Dovarganes

LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12 pushed for legislation allowing conference title games to be played without requiring divisions, and it was the first conference to take advantage of it, deciding to have the two teams with the best records this season play against one another in Las Vegas on Dec. 2.

However, it has yet to outline the exact rules that will determine what happens if multiple teams have the same record. Merton Hanks, the Pac-12’s senior associate commissioner overseeing football, said the forthcoming criteria will be exclusively based on conference results, a boon for teams like Utah and Oregon that play notable nonconference games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.