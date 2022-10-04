Alabama Arkansas Football

Associated Press

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas, Saturday, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Alabama reclaimed No. 1 from Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll in one of the closest votes in the recent years, and six teams — including Kansas — made their season debut on Sunday.

The Crimson Tide received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, two points more than the Bulldogs. Georgia received 28 first-place votes to become the first team since Alabama in November 2019 to have the most first-place votes but not be No. 1.

