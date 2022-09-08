APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a tie breaker against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on  Wednesday in New York.

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe became the first American man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006 by beating Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4 behind the backing of a boisterous partisan crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Tiafoe, who grew up in Maryland, put on a performance just as strong, if not stronger, than the one he used to eliminate 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

