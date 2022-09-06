APTOPIX US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, in New York. Tiafoe defeated Nadal, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled — overwhelmed, even — when the last point was over and it hit him that, yes, he had ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak Monday and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time.

“I felt like the world stopped,” Tiafoe said. “I couldn’t hear anything for a minute.”

