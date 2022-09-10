US Open Tennis

Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, right, hugs Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, after winning their five-set semifinal match in the U.S. Open, Friday, in New York.

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious.

One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens.

