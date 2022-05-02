Three Xcel gymnasts to compete for SoCal

Three Xcel division gymnasts from Savage Elite Gymnastics qualified to represent Southern California in the Region One Xcel Championships in Ontario this Friday through Sunday.
Gracie Idleman, Audrey Glatfelter and Emmie Jackson all finished in the top six in their divisions to qualify for the state team.
Idleman was the state champion in her Xcel Platinum division with an all-around score of 37.975. She was also the vault (9.5) and floor (9.65) state champion, finished tied for second on beam (9.525) and was fourth on bars (9.3).
This is Idleman’s second straight year qualifying for the state team after qualifying in Xcel Gold last year.
Glatfelter was also a state all-around champion in her Xcel Platinum division, finishing with a score of 38.075. She was also the vault (9.6) and beam (9.5) state champion and placed second on floor (9.75) and third on bars (9.225).
Jackson was the state all-around champion in Xcel Gold with a score of 38.425. She was also the vault (9.825), floor (9.475) and bar (9.55) champion. She tied for second on the beam (9.575).
Several other Savage Elite gymnasts will also be competing at regionals, just not for the state team.
Josie Woodell (37.975, 4th), Maren Buckwalter (37.575, 7th), Avalyn Russ (38.2, 3rd) and Daylin Mendez (37.4, 5th) will all be competing in Xcel Silver after meeting the qualifying standard and finishing above 37.075 in the state all-around.
Kadyn Ramos (37.925, 2nd; vault state champion, 9.65), Kiara Zachery (35.90, 8th), Margaret Leverton (all-around state champion, 37.750; vault state champion, 9.35), Ellie Florendo (37.475, 2nd; tied for first on floor, 9.7), Kassandra Andrade (36.575, 5th) and Aubrey Doty (state champion, 37.175; tied for first on beam, 9.55) are competing in Xcel Gold after exceeding the standard of 35.40 at state.
Juliana Reyna (37.150, 2nd; vault state champion, 9.325), Abigail Valdez (36.525), Natalie Reyes (37.8, 2nd; vault state champion, 9.3) and Allena Murillo (36.4, 9th) will all compete in Xcel Platinum, after finishing above 35.5 at state.
