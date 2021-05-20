Three wrestling teams from the Antelope Valley qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Championships, as the postseason brackets were released on Wednesday.
Golden League champion Highland received a first-round bye to the quarterfinals, as did three other teams out of the 12 total teams. Highland is the No. 5 seed in the division.
Highland (5-0) will face El Modena in the quarterfinals on May 29 at 1 p.m. El Modena (5-1-1) is the North Hills League champion and the No. 4 seed in the division.
Quartz Hill and Lancaster both received at-large berths to the postseason and will play first-round meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Quartz Hill (4-1), the second-place team in the Golden League, will host Sunny Hills (3-2), an at-large team from the Freeway League..
Lancaster will travel to Montclair (3-3), the Mt. Baldy League champion. Montclair is the No. 7 seed in the division.
The winner of the Lancaster/Montclair match will travel to Mayfair for a quarterfinals match on May 29.
The CIF-Southern Section is also holding a Girls Dual Meet Championship for the first time.
There will be no individual wrestling postseason and the GL did not hold a individual championship tournament.
