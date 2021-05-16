Three boys volleyball teams from the Antelope Valley qualified for the CIF-Southern Section playoffs as the postseason brackets were released on Saturday.
The top three teams from the Golden League will compete in the playoffs.
Quartz Hill (7-1), the Golden League champion, received a bye for the first round in Division 2.
The Royals will host Santa Barbara (9-0), the No. 1 seed in the division, in a second-round match on Thursday. The host team was determined by a coin flip, since both teams received a first-round bye.
Highland (5-1), the second-place team from the Golden League, will play a Division 5 first-round match on Tuesday.
Highland will play at Nordoff (8-2), the second-place team from the Citrus Coast League, in a first-round match on Tuesday.
Lancaster (4-4), the third-place team from the Golden League, will play a Division 5 first-round match at Don Bosco Tech (8-0) on Tuesday. Don Bosco Tech is the Camino Real League champion.
Turnout was down in boys volleyball, hit hard being an indoor sport during the COVID pandemic. Indoor sports were the last to get approved to being, requiring COVID testing.
Only six teams in the Valley participated in boys volleyball, with five from the Golden League and Paraclete.
Antelope Valley, Littlerock and Palmdale did not field teams.
Knight finished fourth in the Golden League with a 1-3 record and Eastside was fifth at 0-4.
The Lions had to deal with the sudden death of long-time coach Francis Bosque before the season began earlier this year.
Paraclete finished 1-9 in the highly competitive Gold Coast League.
Last season was canceled due to the pandemic, which eventually forced the cancelation of every spring sport.
Golden League play had just began last year before postponement.
