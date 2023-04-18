 Skip to main content
Swimming | Mt. SAC Spring High School Meet of Champions

Three Valley schools post CIF times at meet

QH’s Burga finishes third in 100 back

QH swimming Bethany Burga Mt. SAC

Contributed photo

Quartz Hill swimmer Bethany Burga poses with her 100-yard backstroke third-place medal at the Mt. SAC Relays on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

WALNUT — The Quartz Hill, Knight and Lancaster swim teams competed in the Mt. SAC Spring High School Meet of Champions on Friday and Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.

All three schools had swimmers reach CIF automatic or consideration times.

