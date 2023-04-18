Three Valley schools post CIF times at meet

WALNUT — The Quartz Hill, Knight and Lancaster swim teams competed in the Mt. SAC Spring High School Meet of Champions on Friday and Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut.
All three schools had swimmers reach CIF automatic or consideration times.
Quartz Hill’s Bethany Burga reached the finals in the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard butterfly, while Isabelle Drossel reached the finals in the 100 and 50 freestyle races and Conner Alvarez made the finals in the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke.
Burga finished third in the 100 backstroke with a CIF Division 3 automatic qualifying time of 58.27 seconds. She also posted an automatic time of 58.29 in the 100 butterfly. Both of her times put her second all time in Quartz Hill and Golden League history, trailing former teammate Emily Drossel.
Burga also teamed up with Asia Finn, Charlize Garcia and Isabelle Drossel for two relays.
The Royals picked up an automatic time of 1:58.77 in the 200 medley relay and a consideration time of 3:56.98 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Burga led the 400 free relay with a 53.94, which is an automatic time and the fifth-fastest 100 free in school history.
Isabelle Drossel picked up a consideration time in the 50 free (25.67) and an automatic time in the 100 free (55.77).
Alvarez swam the fifth-fastest time in school history in the 100 breaststroke with an automatic time of 1:01.16 (10th in the Golden League). He also posted a consideration time in the 100 free (49.93).
Quartz Hill’s Ethan Leos (1:03.10), Kristian Loza (1:02.84) and Chase Stanford (1:02.10) all posted consideration times in the 100 backstroke, while Almos (AJ) Petho picked up a consideration time of 1:05.11 in the 100 breast and Luke Young had a consideration time of 5:11.39 in the 500 free.
Knight also posted several consideration times during the meet.
Nicole Gomez picked up CIF Division 4 consideration times in both the 100 free (1:07.95) and the 100 breast (1:27.18).
She was also a part of two relays that posted consideration times.
Gomez teamed up with Sofia Sedano Ponce, Brianna Munoz and Laila Gonzalez in the 200 free relay with a consideration time of 2:08.64. Then, Gomez, Munoz, Sedano Ponce and Gonzalez swam a consideration time of 5:00.40 in the girls 400 free relay.
On the boys side for the Hawks, Parker Fletcher posted a consideration time of 59.06 in the 100 free.
Fletcher, Alexander Gonzalez, David Hernandez and Angel Ramirez also picked up a consideration time of 2:13.08 in the boys 200 medley relay.
Fletcher, Ramirez, Alex Mercado and Alexander Gonzalez also competed in the boys 200 free relay and posted a consideration time of 1:51.35.
Alexander Gonzalez, Archer Jones, Ramirez and Fletcher then teamed up for the boys 400 free relay and posted another consideration time of 4:13.05.
Lancaster’s Christian Zeledon picked up two Division 4 consideration times in the boys 200 IM (2:28.09) and the boys 100 butterfly (1:05.11), while Asael Acosta had a consideration time of 26.71 in the boys 50 free.
Quartz Hill swims against Littlerock on Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park, while Lancaster takes on Antelope Valley at Eastside Pool.
Knight competes against Eastside on Thursday at Eastside Pool.
Quartz Hill, Knight and Lancaster are also heading to Chino Hills for the Husky Invite this Friday and Saturday.
