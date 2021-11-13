Three runners from Antelope Valley schools reached the CIF-Southern Section Finals with solid showings in the CIF Prelims on Friday.
Paraclete’s Andrew Cosme and Desert Christian’s Brent Roetcisoender both qualified for the Finals in boys Division 5, while Paraclete’s Brianna Delgado also qualified in girls Division 5.
Roetcisoender finished third in Heat 3 with a time of 11 minutes, 27.7 seconds.
The Desert Christian boys team just missed going to the Finals after tying for fourth in Heat 3. The Knights scored 115 points along with Webb, but lost a tiebreaker because Webb’s sixth runner finished before Desert Christian’s. Only the top four teams moved on in the heat.
Desert Christian’s Chuck Weathers finished 12th in the heat in 12:03.1, just 1/100th of a second behind the 11th-place finisher.
Cosme was fifth in Heat 1 with a time of 11:34.8 to qualify for the next round.
Delgado was third in the girls Division 5 Heat 2 with a time of 13:43.7. She reached the CIF Finals for track and field in the spring.
Desert Christian’s Emily Caddick was in the same heat and finished 36th overall (16:53.4).
In Heat 3, the Vasquez girls cross country team finished eighth overall with 176 points. The top six teams advanced.
Marie Pape led the way for the Mustangs with a 21st-place finish (15:21.3).
In Division 4, Heat 2, the Littlerock boys cross country team finished eighth overall out of 13 teams with 198 points. The top five teams qualified for the Finals.
Logan Mendez led the way for the Lobos with a 17th-place finish (16:59.0).
The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s Albert Carrillo finished 77th (20:41.9) in boys Division 4, Heat 1.
The CIF-Southern Section Championship Finals will take place on Nov. 20 at Mt. San Antonio College.
