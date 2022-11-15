Three teams, three runners advance to Finals

The Littlerock boys, Paraclete girls, Quartz Hill girls all qualified for CIF-Southern Section Finals along with Highland runner Matthew Donis and Desert Christian runners Mehari Winheim and Ella Dluzak at the Prelims last Friday and Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
The Littlerock boys cross country team finished third in their CIF-SS Division 3 heat with 100 points to qualify for the Finals.
Jonathan Guerra led the Lobos with a ninth-place finish in 16 minutes, 13.4 seconds. Logan Mendez followed in 16th (16:36.4), Alberto Iniguez was 21st (16:55), Matthew Monroy took 26th (17:13.1), Leonardo Lopez finished in 30th (17:19.7), Jase Briggs was 53rd (18:35.7) and Diego Escalante took 71st (20:04.5).
Donis had the fastest time of the day on Friday, winning his heat in Division 1 in 15:10.
It was the fastest heat in Division 1 as 12 runners ran in the 15s.
“Matt looked really comfortable and confident today,” Highland coach Ashley Blunt said. “His goal today was to qualify and move on to the next round of CIF and he did just that. He is super focused right now and is ready for next week at CIF Finals.”
The Highland boys finished eighth in the meet. Daniel Linares was 37th (17:05.6), Luis Angel Galvez Ramirez followed in 39th (17:19.4), Brock Berrios took 43rd (17:27.0), Edwin Rodriguez was 51st (17:42.1), Christian Strand finished in 83rd (19:02.1) and Victor Moran was 88th (19:38.6).
The Quartz Hill girls took third in Division 1, Heat 3, tying in points with Etiwanda (second) with 82 behind Trabuco Hills’ 75.
The Highland girls finished 12th in the same heat.
Quartz Hill’s Brianne Smith won the heat in 17:56.4 for the second fastest time of the day.
Laisette Rachal followed in seventh (19:08.3) for the Royals, Giselle Andrade was 11th (19:40.9), Vanessa Montenegro took 28th (20.29.5), Andelin Briggs was 41st (21:09.0), Allison Wong finished in 51st (21:44.8) and Lea Rachal was 59th (21:56.3).
April Navas led Highland with a 52nd-place finish (21:49.5).
The Quartz Hill boys finished fifth in their Division 1 heat, missing a qualifying spot by only 19 points.
Hector Hebmann led the Royals with a 23rd-place finish (16:31.7) followed by Eric Amaya in 27th (16:40.2), Daniel Zavala in 28th (16:40.8), Brett Smithley in 37th (17:05.9), Anthony Gonzales in 41st (17:12.9) and Alex Manzano in 57th (17:45.8).
The Paraclete girls qualified for the CIF Finals for the first time in almost a decade. They finished fourth in their heat.
Brianna Delgado led the Spirits with a ninth-place finish (20:06.2) and was followed by her younger sister Viviana Delgado in 12th (20:38.0), Yajayra Ardon in 31st (24:16.9), Alyssa Lara in 46th (25:21.3), Kiera Carr in 47th (25:39.0), Rebecca Study in 53rd (26:44.5) and Kaylen Sandberg in 68th (30:08.8).
The Paraclete boys suffered through misfortune as No. 3 runner Devin Miller was not able to attend after battling the flu, and No. 1 runner/senior captain Josh Medellin badly rolled his ankle going up “switchbacks,” the QST of 3 sets of hills. They finished 10th in their heat of 11 teams.
“Today was a very bittersweet day for Paraclete,” Paraclete coach Andy Helme said. “The boys had a very tough go, missing their usual third runner due to illness, and then Josh injured himself just past the 1-mile mark. He’s one of the toughest, most competitive kids I’ve ever coached. He ran his heart out for his team today, even though he was in agony. Runners like Josh deserve great respect for always giving their best effort!
“The girls had an amazing day, with everything falling into place. They were in third place as a team after 1 mile, slipped to fifth at the 2-mile, and regathered to bring it home into the fourth and final qualifying spot at the finish! Tremendous performances by the ladies today, and they’re all very excited for the opportunity to race at Finals!”
Desert Christian freshmen Winheim and Dluzak will run in the Finals this week.
Winheim won his heat in Division 5 with a time of 16:28.4 to remain undefeated on the season.
The Desert Christian boys finished seventh overall in the heat.
Jacob DeVore ran a personal best time of 17:57, his first time under 18 minutes without a conversion from a shorter course, while Isaac Muralles ran a season-best 19:08, Justin Baker ended his high school cross country running career with his best race ever (19:27) and Robert Marquez ran a personal-best 20:32, eclipsing his time at the Mt. Sac Invitational on the same course by 14 seconds.
Dluzak finished fifth in her Division 5 heat with a time of 22:06.7. Her time was a minute faster than what she ran at the Mt. SAC Invitational three weeks prior.
The Desert Christian girls finished sixth overall in their heat, two spots away from qualifying.
Angelina Saltzman tied her season-best time of 27:31.
“The entire girls team – It was simply a terrific performance,” Desert Christian coach Andy Visokey said.
CIF-SS Finals is this Saturday again at Mt. SAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.