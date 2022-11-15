 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Cross Country | CIF-Southern Section Prelims

Three teams, three runners advance to Finals

  • 0
Highland’s Matthew Donis

Courtesy photo

Highland’s Matthew Donis leads the pack up a hill in his CIF-Southern Section Division 1 heat at the CIF-SS Prelims on Friday at Mt. San Antonio College.

The Littlerock boys, Paraclete girls, Quartz Hill girls all qualified for CIF-Southern Section Finals along with Highland runner Matthew Donis and Desert Christian runners Mehari Winheim and Ella Dluzak at the Prelims last Friday and Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.

The Littlerock boys cross country team finished third in their CIF-SS Division 3 heat with 100 points to qualify for the Finals. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.