NCAA Miami Texas Basketball

Associated Press

Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 Midwest Regional game in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, in Kansas City, Mo. Miami will make its first appearance in the Final Four this weekend in Houston.

Everyone’s heard of UConn. All these other guys? They’ll need name tags at the Final Four.

When they travel to Houston this week to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will be making their first appearances at college basketball’s grand finale, the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year.

