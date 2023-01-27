Three teams earn playoff berths

Three Valley boys wrestling teams earned berths in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, which were announced on Thursday.
Golden League champ Lancaster (13-9, 7-0 GL), second-place Quartz Hill (7-1, 6-1) and third-place Littlerock (5-2) will all compete in the Division 5 tournament on Saturday at Western High School.
The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals will all take place on Saturday, while the division championship will be on Feb. 1 at the school ranked highest in the final poll.
Lancaster will compete against Coachella Valley, the Desert Valley League champion, in the first round. The Eagles are ranked No. 7 in the division.
Quartz Hill takes on El Dorado (4-0), the North Hills League champion in the first round. The Royals are ranked No. 9 in the division.
Littlerock will face Santa Fe (17-1-1), the Del Rio League champion, in the first round. Santa Fe is ranked third in the division.
The Golden League wrestlers will compete on Feb. 4 for individual league titles and spots in the CIF Individuals tournament.
