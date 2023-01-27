 Skip to main content
High School Boys Wrestling | CIF-SS Playoffs

Three teams earn playoff berths

Wrestling playoff brackets

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

Quartz Hill’s Tyler Townhill (top) gets the upperhand against Highland’s Matthew Coello in Tuesday’s 160-pound Golden League match. The Royals are one of three GL teams to earn playoff berths in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 bracket.

Three Valley boys wrestling teams earned berths in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, which were announced on Thursday.

Golden League champ Lancaster (13-9, 7-0 GL), second-place Quartz Hill (7-1, 6-1) and third-place Littlerock (5-2) will all compete in the Division 5 tournament on Saturday at Western High School.

