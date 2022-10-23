 Skip to main content
Girls Tennis | Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament

Three schools to represent Golden League at CIF

Lancaster's Wang wins singles title; Quartz Hill's Faulk/Ortega take doubles crown

QUARTZ HILL — The top three Golden League schools in the girls tennis standings — Lancaster, Highland and Quartz Hill — will all have representatives at CIF-Southern Section Individuals in November.

Lancaster’s Cleo Wang won the singles title over Highland’s Isabella Bravo in the Golden League CIF-Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Quartz Hill High. 

