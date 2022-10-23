Three schools to represent Golden League at CIF

QUARTZ HILL — The top three Golden League schools in the girls tennis standings — Lancaster, Highland and Quartz Hill — will all have representatives at CIF-Southern Section Individuals in November.
Lancaster’s Cleo Wang won the singles title over Highland’s Isabella Bravo in the Golden League CIF-Qualifying Tournament on Saturday at Quartz Hill High.
The doubles title went to the Royals’ team of Kasey Faulk and Jocelyn Ortega after Lancaster’s Belen Rodriguez and Kaelyn Vasquez had to retire because of an injury to Rodriguez’s knee.
The long day of tennis was one of the most blustery days of the season. The high wind played havoc on the ball throughout the day.
“I feel like no one played their greatest today,” Rodriguez said. “That applies to everyone from Highland to Palmdale to everyone. No one played their best because everyone was playing against the wind and not necessarily the person they were playing against. I think that made everyone about three steps lower than the actual level they play, which was difficult.”
By the time Wang played Bravo in the singles final the wind had died down just a little and was a bit more manageable.
Wang won the match 6-2, 6-1 for the league title. She was the second seed in the tournament, losing one match in the regular season after retiring with an ankle injury.
“It feels pretty good,” Wang said about being the league champion. “It was fun.”
She had a bye in the first round and went on to defeat Knight’s Caroline Given 10-3 in the second round.
Wang then defeated Quartz Hill’s Skylar Antoniewicz, 6-2, 6-1, in the semifinals.
“In the beginning, I was just kind of feeling the wind,” Wang said. “I think near the second match or third match, I was playing more with the wind than having it as a (hindrance).”
Wang, who transferred to Lancaster from Burbank, will compete in her first CIF Individuals, though she has experience in U.S. Tennis Association tournaments.
“(I’m excited about) meeting people I might know,” Wang said. “I’ve been in the tennis community for awhile. The other times I tried to go to CIF I played doubles.”
She’s happy to get to represent the Eagles in the postseason.
“This year, the whole team was really supportive and I’m having a lot of fun,” she said.
Bravo finished in the top two in league for the fourth straight season. She took second in doubles her freshman year, first in doubles her sophomore year and second in singles the past two seasons. It’s her third time going to CIF, as the rules for reaching the tournament were different during the COVID season.
“It’s always a learning experience, even though it’s my last year,” she said. “I just love getting further and further. I love going around watching other people play. I love the environment of it, because that’s really the best of the best.”
She had a solid outing on Saturday, but cramped up for the fourth consecutive year in the second set against Wang.
“Year four, injury four, very consistent,” Bravo said. “It’s all right, going out with a bang.”
She said her injuries have sparked a desire to study kinesiology so she can help other people with those injuries.
The best match of the day for Bravo, the No. 5 seed, was her 7-6 (4), 6-4 semifinal victory over No. 1 seed Chela Nilo of Quartz Hill.
“I hadn’t felt any injury or cramping yet, so I was like, ‘This is good. I’m on a roll. I’m totally doing it,’” Bravo said.
Bravo lost to Nilo twice in one-set matches during the regular season.
Nilo wanted that match and was trying to make it to CIF as a sophomore.
“I’m bummed out that I lost to Isabella, because I beat her twice,” Nilo said. “Today was windy. She just adjusted to the wind better than I did.”
Bravo said she can’t wait to see what Nilo does in the future.
“I’m so excited to see what she has in store next year,” Bravo said. “Big things are coming her way. I’m so proud of the way she played, especially in this violent wind.”
Bravo won her first-round match 8-0 over a Knight opponent and went on to defeat Palmdale’s Sarahi Castro, the No. 4 seed, 10-4 in the second round.
“Even when I was playing my first set, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m winning this,’” Bravo said as she teared up. “I’m getting emotional thinking about it. The whole thing was emotional for me. Win or lose, I just felt like hugging everybody that I played, like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to miss you.’”
Nilo took fourth in the tournament, losing to teammate Antoniewicz in the third-place match, 6-3, 6-4.
“By that time, I was so exhausted, but we have split a lot of sets before,” Nilo said. “It goes either way a lot of the times. It was good. I really improved this year.”
Nilo had a bye in the first round and defeated Lancaster’s Genesis Vasquez, the No. 8 seed, 10-3 in the second round.
Antoniewicz, the No. 3 seed, also had a bye in the first round. She then went on to defeat Highland’s Alondra Jimenez, the No. 6 seed, 10-8 in the second round, avenging a tiebreaker loss to Jimenez in Thursday’s dual match.
In the doubles final, the Quartz Hill and Lancaster teams were in the second game of their match when Rodriguez raced down a shot from Ortega and slid on her legs on some sand that collected off the side of the court, banging her knee into the concrete wall.
“I slipped on the gravel with my left leg and then I had my (right) knee bent and I landed right into the wall,” Rodriguez said. “It just hurt. I ran into a cement wall.”
She iced her knee and it was determined that she shouldn’t continue the match.
It wasn’t the way Faulk and Ortega wanted to win.
“I felt bad because it was my shot and she ran into the wall,” Ortega said.
The duo, however, who hadn’t played together during the regular season, were proud of being the league champs.
“I’m so happy because I wanted her to win because she’s a senior,” Faulk, a freshman, said about Ortega. “Can’t disappoint.”
The Royals had to fight back in the semifinals to even get to the finals. They lost the first set in their semifinal match, 6-0, to Highland’s Giselle Reyes and Annalyn Orlanda.
“It was communication and then we got mad at each other,” Faulk said. “We just had a nice pep talk and then we pulled through.”
The pep talk worked as they won the second set 6-3 and the third-set tiebreaker 10-7.
“We got really annoyed with each other, but we ended up pulling through,” Ortega said.
Faulk said she needed to win for her senior teammate and Ortega said qualifying for CIF was her motivation.
It will be the first time at CIF for both of them.
“It’s crazy,” Faulk said. “I’m kind of nervous, but it’s exciting at the same time.”
Added Ortega: “It feels nice, because I’m a senior. It’s something I wanted to do. I honestly thought we were going to lose. But when we were playing against Lancaster, I think we would have had a good chance beating them.”
Faulk and Ortega had a bye in the first round before defeating Knight’s Aliyah Jones and Alahna Jones 10-0 in the second round.
Rodriguez and Vasquez were a little disappointed that they didn’t get to compete in the finals match. They were down 1-0 when they had to retire.
“Obviously, we only got a game in, so it was a little disappointing to end so early,” Rodriguez said. “I think we both agree if we had the chance to keep going and if we did keep going, I think we could have won. I think it would have been close and I think it would have been a good match, but I think we definitely could have clinched it.”
But the rest of the tournament went well for the No. 1-seeded duo.
They had a bye in the first round and went on to defeat a Knight doubles team 10-1 in the second round. In the semifinals, they defeated Highland’s Ariana Valiente and Isabel Ortiz, the No. 5 seed, 6-2, 6-0.
“We were doing great,” Vasquez said. “We were battling the wind and we were battling against our opponents and I was like, ‘We’re doing really well.’ To be managing it through everything, it felt unreal that we just kept going.”
They, too, are excited to compete in at CIF this year.
“It’s exciting,” Vasquez said. “I’m glad I get to keep playing with (Rodriguez), I want her to keep playing tennis, because she’s a great tennis player. It makes me excited, because I see potential and that we keep going with our potential, we keep going with our school and we just keep getting better.”
Added Rodriguez: “I’m excited to go to state. It doesn’t feel real yet. I think later it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to state. It’s getting real.’ But I’m excited that I get to play with Kaelin. It’s the best-case scenario that I get to go play with her.”
Highland’s doubles teams had to play each other for third place and it was Reyes and Orlanda who came out on top 7-6 (4), 6-0.
“I hoped we would have went further, to like first or second, but we made it top three,” Reyes said.
They hadn’t played together the entire season as Orlanda played singles this year. She and Jimenez took second in the doubles tournament last year.
“For me it was OK, just because I was No. 2 in doubles last year,” Orlanda said. “But switching from singles this season to doubles all of a sudden was very interesting.”
The duo played strong with the taller Reyes at the net and Orlanda getting to balls coast-to-coast at the baseline.
“I think we worked really well together,” Orlanda said. “Since I’m a singles player, I was doing well at the baseline and she was all up on the net.”
Reyes enjoyed playing with Orlanda, too.
“It was like a new feeling and I was like, ‘Oh, I like this feeling,’” Reyes said. “I wish I could have played with her in the beginning of the season, but she was singles.”
Reyes and Orlanda had a bye in the first round and went on to defeat Lancaster’s Amy Park and Ashley Kwak 10-3 in the second round.
They were up 6-0 over Faulk and Ortega in the semifinals, but lost in the third-set tiebreaker.
“That was kind of rough,” Orlanda said. “I want to blame it on the wind, but really I was just making too many mistakes.”
Valiente and Ortiz also had never played together before Saturday, but got all the way to the semifinals.
“It was actually really good,” Valiente said. “Isabel and I we work really good (together). She knew that she was the net person and I was the person in the back. … I would give her advice and she would actually do it. … She gave me a lot of suggestions as well and she kept hyping me up, as well.”
Valiente said it was fun to play against her teammates in the third-place match.
“It was the funniest thing ever,” Valiente said. “It honestly felt like another game at practice. We both knew what was at risk and everything. We played tough. It was a really good game, they put up a good fight. They made us run a lot more than other schools did.”
Valiente and Ortiz defeated Palmdale’s Molly Diaz and Nohely Santiago 8-3 in the first round and fought back to beat Quartz Hill’s Katie Lindsay and Kelsey Moholt 10-7 in the second round. The Highland duo was down 7-5 before winning five straight games to take the match.
“I love those girls,” Valiente said about the Royals players. “When we played them, there was a point where it was like 3-5 and then we went up and we were 5-5. Then they got 6-5 and I was like, ‘We were just up and we lost this, but we got this. We can keep going.’ Then it was 5-7 and I was like, ‘It’s OK, Isabel. We got this.’ And we pulled away and won 10-7, and that was pretty awesome.”
In the first round of play, Park and Kwak defeated Palmdale’s Sinai Jimenez and Xitlaly Vazquez 8-4 and most of the other teams had byes as Littlerock, Eastside and Antelope Valley didn’t send players to the tournament.
The CIF-Southern Section Regionals are on November 21 at a place to be named.
The Golden League wraps up team play this week on Tuesday and Thursday and the playoffs will be announced on Oct. 31.
