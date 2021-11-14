WALNUT — Two runners from the Highland boys cross country team and one Quartz Hill girls runner advanced to the CIF-Southern Section Finals on Saturday at Mt.SAC.
Highland senior Caesar Cuevas and junior Matthew Donis both qualified in their heat at the CIF-SS Prelims, as did Quartz Hill junior Brianne Smith.
Cuevas finished second in his heat with a time of 15 minutes and 36 seconds and Donis was fifth in his heat, 15:49.
Cuevas, the Golden League champion, finished sixth overall in the merged results and Donis, the Golden League runner-up, was 22nd overall.
Smith, the Golden League champion, finished fourth in her Division 1 heat, with a time of 18:55.1 and eighth overall in her division.
The CIF-Southern Section Finals will be held at Mt. SAC on Saturday.
Also competing for the Highland boys were Daniel Linares (18:13), Jorge De La O Santillan (18;46), Edwin Rodriguez (20:04), Victor Moran (20:39) and Daniel Gonzalez (20:43).
The Highland girls team had seven runners compete: McKenna Grace (21.51), Wynter Wilson (22:42), Vanessa Pena (22:52), April Navas (23:22), Janelle Torres (24:46), Kaylee Miranda (25:10) and Elena Garcia (no time available).
Quartz Hill senior Riley Briones was 23rd in her heat (20:36.6), senior Brenna Butler was 28th (20:52.1), junior Laisette Rachal was 38th (21:19.0), junior Andelin Briggs was 46th (21:49.2), freshman Giselle Andrade was 51st (22:23.7) and freshman Brooke Wharton was 72nd (23:57.6).
Eastside senior Rosa Aguiano finished 33rd in her Division 1 heat, with a time of 20:56.8, followed by teammates Valeria Pacheco (59th, 22:59.0), Stephanie Galindo (62nd, 23:06.6), Chayse Gomez (84th, 25:31.9), Katherine Galindo Hernandez (89th, 26:29.8) and Kayley Valencia (92nd, 27:52.9).
Football
Palmdale 58,
Covina 13
COVINA — The Palmdale football team scored 51 unanswered points in a 58-13 win over Covina on Saturday night in a CIF-Southern Section Division 10 quarterfinal game at Covina District Field.
Palmdale (9-3) advanced to the semifinals and will face Northview, which defeated Kaiser 42-13 on Friday.
The Falcons broke a 7-7 tie in the second quarter and scored three touchdowns in both the second and third quarters.
Palmdale took a 35-7 lead with two quick rushing touchdowns to open the second half, including a long touchdown run on the opening drive of the third quarter.
The Falcons extended the lead when they capitalized on a turnover, as the Palmdale defense recovered a fumble and the Falcons scored on another rushing touchdown from inside the Covina 20-yard line, giving Palmdale a 42-7 lead.
Palmdale scored another rushing touchdown to open the fourth quarter and a 49-7 lead.
The Falcons took a 21-7 halftime lead, thanks to a 34-yard passing play late in the second quarter.
Palmdale took the lead in the second quarter, scoring on a running play inside the Covina 20-yard line to take a 7-0 lead.
Covina tied the game on the following drive, on an 11-yard pass play.
The Falcons answered on the ensuing possession, scoring on another running play from inside the Covina 20-yard line, to take a 14-7 lead.
The teams were scoreless in the first quarter.
Covina (8-4) did not have its second touchdown until the final minute of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.