LITTLEROCK — The Quartz Hill baseball team had three pitchers combine to throw a no-hitter in an 11-1 Golden League win at Littlerock High on Wednesday.
Quartz Hill starter Chase Mac, sophomore reliever Ismael Quintero and junior reliever Dominic Lee combined to throw five innings, giving up five walks and striking out four batters.
Mac threw two scoreless innings, giving up three walks and striking out one. Quintero gave up on unearned run, two walks and struck out three and Lee threw one scoreless inning, giving up no walks.
The Royals (13-6, 7-0) remain undefeated in league play.
Senior Gus Swaner led the Royals at the plate, finished 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI.
Lee, Anthony Jones and Jayden Steinhurst all finished 2-for-3 at the plate. Leadoff batter Steinhurst had two runs scored, Lee finished with two runs and one RBI and Jones had two RBIs.
Chuck Lang and Isaac Quintero both drove in two runs apiece.
Quartz Hill will host Littlerock on Friday in another Golden League game and the Royals travel to Hart on Saturday for an El Camino Tournament game.
Baseball
Highland 25, Antelope Valley 2
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Antelope Valley 25-2 in five innings in a Golden League game at Highland High on Wednesday.
Senior Shea Lewis led the Bulldogs at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with five runs and two RBIs, junior Carter Wood was 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, sophomore Will Paxton was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs and Sophomore Christian Arreola was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Highland junior Eric Holman was 2-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and got the win by throwing three scoreless innings with no hits and six strikeouts.
Senior Jason Wallet pitching the final two innings, giving up two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
August Mills was 1-for-2 with a run scored for Antelope Valley and teammate Aaron Herrera was 1-for-1 at the plate.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Vasquez 0
ACTON — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team swept Vasquez in three sets, 25-22, 25-11, 25-11 in a Heritage League match at Vasquez High on Wednesday.
Desert Christian (15-3, 9-0) remained undefeated in league play.
Desert Christian junior outside Cade Schmidt set a school record with 41 digs to go with 17 kills.
Senior opposite Kody Del Drate has 10 kills and six serves, freshman setter Colt Schmidt finished with 36 assists, four kills and 12 serves, junior outside Sean Worrell added five kills and 24 serves, senior middle Cody Royster had four kills, five blocks and eight serves and sophomore middle Zachary Bell finished with 11 serves, two kills and two blocks.
Desert Christian will host Trinity Classical today at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.