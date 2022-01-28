Three boys wrestling teams head to playoffs

Three boys wrestling teams from the Golden League qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 Dual Meet Championship when the bracket was announced on Thursday.
Highland, Quartz Hill and Lancaster will compete in the team playoffs on Saturday at Mayfair High School, starting at 11 a.m.
Highland was ranked No. 8 in the final Division 5 poll, is the No. 1 team from the Golden League and will face Elsinore in the first round.
Quartz Hill, which received an at-large berth, will face Segerstrom in the first round and Lancaster, also an at-large team, will face No. 2 seed Westminster in the opening round.
The winners advance to the quarterfinals, which along with the semifinals, will also be held on Saturday at Mayfair High.
But in a break with the postseason tradition, the championship match will be held the following Wednesday at the school that is the higher seed.
The Golden League individual championships will be held on Feb. 5 at Quartz Hill High School for both boys and girls.
College Softball
AVC 9, Pasadena 1 (5)
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team opened the 2022 season with a 9-1, five-inning victory over Pasadena City College on Thursday.
“I was really happy with the way the girls came out today for their first game,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
The team lost the first week of practice because of COVID, so they had just eight practices before opening the season.
Victoria Alcantar took the victory in the circle, allowing two hits, one run, five walks and striking out six in four innings. She also hit a solo home run.
Madison Reiser closed out the game in the fifth inning, allowing one hit and striking out three.
The Marauders (1-0) won the game on an overthrown ball by the catcher in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Ariel Nieto 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and three runs for AVC, while Nayely Delgado was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI and Denise Carrillo added three RBIs.
The Marauders play in the Glendale Tournament this weekend with games against Barstow and Sacramento City today and against Orange Coast and LA Harbor on Saturday.
Girls Soccer
Knight 9, Antelope Valley 0
PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Antelope Valley 9-0 in an abbreviated Golden League game on Thursday.
The Antelopes (3-12, 0-12 GL) showed up to the game 15 minutes late, according to Knight coach Juan Paolo, and quite playing after 65 minutes.
The Hawks (14-1-1, 11-0-1) were playing with their full team for the first time this season as they returned Victoria Martinez from an injury. She missed 10 games.
Paolo said he placed her next to the goal, since she hasn’t conditioned much, and she knocked in two hard goals and added an assist.
“She still has good legs,” he said.
Isabelle Pina also scored two goals with an assist for Knight, while Araceli Lopez, Liliana Garcia and Anahi Mejia all recorded one goal and one assist.
Alondra Munguia put in one goal, while Veronica Martinez picked up two assists and Monserrat Ochoa and Briselda Lopez each added one assist.
Anabella Gonzales and Veronica Lopez split time in the goal to combine for the shutout.
The Hawks have a Golden League showdown at Quartz Hill on Monday. The two teams tied 3-3 in their first match earlier this month and are currently tied atop the league standings with just two games remaining.
Girls Basketball
Knight 64, Antelope Valley 9
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 64-9 in a Golden League game at Knight High on Thursday.
Knight jumped out to a 33-0 lead at halftime and 54-1 at the end of the third quarter.
Knight senior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 30 points, eight rebounds and two steals and junior Riley Asp finished with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
All nine Knight players scored and all had at least one rebound.
Knight Sophomore Amia Tate had eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.