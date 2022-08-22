Wings Sun Basketball

Wings forward Kayla Thornton (right) wins the rebounding battle with Sun forward Jonquel Jones (left) and forward DeWanna Bonner (center) in Game 2 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, in Uncasville, Conn. Dallas won 89-79.

UNCASVILLE, Conn.  — Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 on Sunday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series and avoid elimination.

The sixth-seeded Wings, who will host Wednesday’s Game 3, never trailed en route to winning the franchise’s first playoff game since 2009. They led by double digits for the final 26-plus minutes, despite a 22-2 fourth-quarter run that trimmed a 31-point Sun deficit to 84-73 with less than 2 minutes left.

