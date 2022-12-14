Kings Sabres Hockey

Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates his goal as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday in Buffalo, N.Y.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

BUFFALO, N.Y.  — Craig Anderson stopped 40 shots for his first shutout in nearly four years in the Buffalo Sabres' 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

The Sabres offense went from managing just three shots in the first period to a six-goal third period, with Tage Thompson scoring a pair on the power play. Victor Olofsson and JJ Peterka scored goals 13 seconds apart, and Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs also scored.

