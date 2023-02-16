ANAHEIM — Tage Thompson scored his 36th goal of the season, Casey Mittelstadt had the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Alex Tuch had a goal and two assists while Peyton Krebs, Dylan Cozens , Tyson Jost and Mittelstadt each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which trailed 3-2 in the second period before scoring five straight goals.

