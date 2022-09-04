Bowling Green UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, left, runs for a touchdown as Bowling Green cornerback Deshawn Jones Jr. gives chase during the first half of an game Saturday in Pasadena.

 Mark J. Terrill

PASADENA — Some players might get flustered falling behind 10 points early in the second quarter, especially as a 24 1/2 point favorite. Not so much when you’re a fifth-year senior like Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson bounced back from a rollercoaster start and accounted for 385 yards of total offense and four scores as UCLA rallied for a 45-17 victory over Bowling Green Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

