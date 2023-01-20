American Express Golf

Associated Press

Davis Thompson hits from the 15th tee during the American Express golf tournament on the La Quinta Country Club Course, Thursday, in La Quinta.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

LA QUINTA — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express.

The 23-year-old Thompson got off to a brilliant start by birdieing three of the first four holes and then making eagle on both par-5s on the front nine, Nos. 5 and 6. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest front-nine score at La Quinta.

