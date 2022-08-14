Rams Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25), an Eastside High grad, is tackled by Rams cornerback Robert Rochell during the first half of a preseason game Saturday in Inglewood.

 Mark J. Terrill

INGLEWOOD — Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon solidified their cases to come off the Los Angeles Rams roster bubble Saturday night.

Perkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to McCutcheon as the defending Super Bowl champions held off the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 in the preseason opener for both teams in which most of the starters for both teams did not play.

