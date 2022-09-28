Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hits a walk-off single to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, last Thursday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball heading into the playoffs. 

Major League Baseball’s postseason has a little more heft this season.

The playoffs are rapidly approaching, with the final regular season games set for Oct. 5. The postseason begins two days later with a field of 12 teams — up from last year’s 10 — and includes a best-of-three format for the opening wild-card round.

