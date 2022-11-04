The perfect fit

LANCASTER — Last Friday was a special day for the Desert Christian boys volleyball program and the Schmidt family.
Senior Cade Schmidt signed his National Letter of Intent to play NAIA men’s volleyball at Dordt University in Iowa in the Knights’ gym surrounded by family, friends and faculty.
Dordt is a top Christian university, which was an added bonus for Cade, who didn’t start out looking for a Christian college.
“When I first started off looking for colleges, I was like, it doesn’t have to be a Christian school,” Cade said. “Then, as time went on and I kept looking, I was like it definitely needs to be a Christian school.”
That’s where Dordt stepped in and talked to the outside hitter at Nationals in Las Vegas, where he was playing with his club team, SC Legends.
Cade said Dordt was the first college to talk with him and after that initial meeting with head coach Chad Hanson he had a solid tournament.
“I was on fire,” he said. “I was unstoppable.”
But what really sealed his desire to attend Dordt was his visit — every aspect of it.
“It was all of the players and the atmosphere of the campus and especially the coach,” Cade said. “I went there and just as soon as you walked on the campus you saw the school spirit and we went to a volleyball game on a Saturday and it was a packed stands. Everyone was there, everyone was cheering on.
“I just felt like a part of the school automatically. And then when I played with them, it was just awesome. I’ve never felt a part of a team that fast. With the coach, he took us to dinner, we were having fun. It was a perfect fit for me.”
Cade said he also stayed in the dorms with some players and had a blast.
Hanson said when his players saw Cade play, they had to have him as their teammate.
“Cade has been a joy to get to know,” Hanson said via a video conference call during Cade’s signing ceremony. “His family came out just a few weeks ago and we had a great visit with them. Cade left an immediate impression on me and upon his now-future teammates when he played against us. The guys who watched Cade play said, ‘Coach, you’ve got to get him to our program.’
“When Cade, just a few weeks ago said, ‘I’m committing to Dordt,’ I pumped my fist in the air and praised the Lord. I’m just so blessed with this.”
Cade also shared a text with his new teammates telling them the news.
“I text the players and they were so excited,” he said. “They were like, ‘Yes! Finally!’”
He plans on studying criminal justice at the Iowa college.
“My grandpa was in the LAPD, so that kind of led towards it,” he said. “I’m really hands-on, so I was like, that could be something I do. I like the outdoors, I like wildlife, so me going outdoors and doing stuff with my hands that just seemed like the perfect fit for me.”
Cade’s parents and Desert Christian boys volleyball coaches Travis and Stacy Schmidt are happy he found a place to call home for the next four years.
“We’re excited that he found such a great university that seems to fit him and where he can excel and has the hands-on criminal justice program and the great Christian atmosphere and the coach,” Stacy said.
Cade’s parents have seen the sacrifices he has made — driving to Chatsworth three days a week to play for SC Legends, not getting to go to his senior homecoming dance with his girlfriend, and countless other things — and are proud of him.
“We’re just very proud of him and the hard work he’s put in and sacrifices he’s made, since he was 5 years old,” Stacy said. “He started playing volleyball at 5 years old on the parks and (recreation) team. The sacrifices he makes to get to where he is … he understands that it’s worth it because he was able to then achieve his dreams. So, we’re very proud of him for that.
“He doesn’t complain, he has a great attitude and he’s such a leader. He’s leading these other kids that have never played volleyball.”
Cade and his brother Colt, now a sophomore, helped lead Desert Christian in an historic season last spring. The team won an undefeated Heritage League title, sweeping all of its league matches in three sets. They won their first playoff match and reached teh second round of the playoffs for the first time.
Cade also broke the school’s single-match records for aces (13) and digs (41).
They have some new players coming in this season, including some middle schoolers that Cade coached last year, who are now freshmen at Desert Christian.
“I’m so excited for high school season,” Cade said.
Travis Schmidt was happy to see his son grow in the sport for the past 13 years and watch him as he executed the plan to get a college scholarship. It’s something he wished for all of the Desert Christian players.
“We’re trying to build a culture at this school and not just one person, it’s all of them, giving them opportunities to play,” Travis said. “There’s a place for everyone.”
Cade has always had the support of his family and they were the people he wanted to thank the most.
“Definitely my parents for sure,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without them. They supported me from Day 1 of this. I remember when I was just a little kid when I was first starting out. I saw my dad playing down at the beach in this tournament and I was like, I want to do that when I’m older.
“Definitely my grandparents, friends, family. Definitely family was a big part of it. They’ve always helped me push through and my grandparents were always there for me … they were always so supportive of me. I definitely wouldn’t have made it without them.”
