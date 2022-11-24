 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
NFL | Pro Picks

Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams

  • 0
Cowboys Vikings Football

Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott speaks during a news conference after defeating the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 on Sunday in Minneapolis. Prescott and the Cowboys take on the Giants today.

Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams.

The three-game slate for Thursday turned out better than anyone could’ve hoped when the schedule was announced. Five of the six teams playing are currently sitting in playoff spots.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.