Kraken Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim on Wednesday.

 

 Kyusung Gong

ANAHEIM — On a night when the Anaheim Ducks got plenty of contributions from their newcomers, it was their two usual standouts who ended up delivering when it mattered most.

Troy Terry scored his second goal 55 seconds into overtime, while John Gibson made 44 saves and assisted on Terry's winner as the Ducks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

