Tennis WC playoff round begins today

Four Golden League girls tennis teams earned playoff berths in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, which were announced on Monday.
Lancaster, the undefeated Golden League champion, was the only team to get a first-round match.
Quartz Hill and Highland, who tied for second in the league, and Knight all received wildcard entries into the playoffs.
The Eagles (17-1, 14-0 GL) are hoping to continue their historic season. They defeated Quartz Hill for the first time in school history this year and followed it with another victory. Then, they went undefeated in league play for the first time on their way to their first girls tennis league title in school history.
Lancaster, seeded No. 7 in CIF-Southern Section Division 5, will play host to a the wildcard winner between Estancia (10-6) and West Covina (6-14) in the first round on Wednesday.
Estancia, which finished third in the Orange Coast League, and West Covina, third in the Valle Vista League, meet in the wildcard round today.
Quartz Hill and Highland tied for second in the Golden League with 11-3 records after splitting their two matches against each other.
Because they are both in Division 4, they had to have a tiebreaker. The Royals went into the playoffs as the second seed from the league, while the Bulldogs were third.
Quartz Hill (12-6) will host St. Bonaventure (5-9) in the Division 4 wildcard round today. St. Bonaventure was third in the Frontier League.
The winner will play at Maranatha (12-3), the Olympic League champion, in the first round on Wednesday.
Highland (12-3) will play Louisville (6-8) in the wildcard round today at Calabasas Tennis and Swim Center. Louisville finished third in the Angelus League.
The winner will move on to the first round to play at No. 6 Mayfair (16-1) on Wednesday. Mayfair is the Mid-Cities League champion.
Knight (8-6) finished fourth in the Golden League, losing twice to the top three teams and pulling out two 10-8 victories over fifth-place Palmdale.
The Hawks earned a wildcard entry in Division 5. They will play at Garey (8-11) today. Garey finished second in the Miramonte League.
The winner will play at No. 9 Sierra Vista (13-8) in the first round on Wednesday. Sierra Vista won the Montview League title.
