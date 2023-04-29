Angels Brewers Baseball

Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez (right) hits an RBI-single against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning on Friday in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 2-1.

MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Los Angeles 2-1 on Friday night to stop the Angels’ three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for Milwaukee, and Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a 3-for-3 night. With two outs and two on, Joey Wiemer ran 89 feet to make a leaping backhand catch on the center-field warning track 395 feet from the plate to retire Chad Wallach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.