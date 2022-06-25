Team O’Toole falls to Team Zerkle

SAN DIEGO — Team O’Toole lost for the first time in Series Three of the Athletes Unlimited AUX season with an 8-4 loss to Team Zerkle on Friday, after winning two games on Thursday, at San Diego State University.
Highland and UCLA grad Rachel Garcia went 1-for-3 at the plate as the designated player.
Team O’Toole tied the game at 4 with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
But Team Zerkle fought back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-4 lead.
Team Zerkle’s Dejah Mulipola hit a two-run shot with two outs in the frame to cap the scoring.
Mulipola earned MVP 1 honors and finished with 208 points to jump five spots to first place on the leaderboard with 1,350 points.
Team captain Morgan Zerkle and corner infielder Nadia Taylor each registered multi-hit games for Team Zerkle, which claimed a pair of victories on the day. Zerkle, who earned MVP 2 distinction, went 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Taylor had a 2-for-3 performance.
Rookie Georgina Corrick pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn her second victory of the day for Team Zerkle. The South Florida product did not allow a hit and walked just one while upping her record to 4-1. She pitched a complete game in a 2-1 win over Team Fischer earlier in the day, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts.
Corner infielder Tori Vidales and outfielder Aliyah Andrews each tallied two hits in the loss for Team O’Toole. Rookie Maggie Balint suffered the loss after conceding four unearned runs in 0.2 innings of work.
Zerkle is second on the leaderboard behind Mulipola with 1,308 points.
Danielle O’Toole fell two spots to No. 3 with 1,276 points, Team Zerkle’s Andrea Filler jumped up four spots to No. 4 with 1,220 points and Garcia fell back three spots to No. 5 with 1,218 points heading into the final day of the AUX season.
Garcia and Team O’Toole finish out the season against Team Fischer at 4 p.m. today.
The two-week season ends with a game between Team Fischer and Team Zerkle at 6:30 p.m.
