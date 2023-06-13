Team Garcia falls twice on AUX opening day

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Rachel Garcia’s Gold Team was edged out twice on Monday in the first two games of the Athletes Unlimited X Series One at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Team Garcia lost to Team Mulipola 5-4 in the first game and then fell to Team Zerkle 9-7 in the second game.
With the score tied at 2-all in the first game, Team Mulipola struck for three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 5-2 lead it did not relinquish.
A sacrifice fly by Aleshia Ocasio plated the first run of the frame before Courtney Gano added an RBI double down the right-field line. After loading the bases, middle infielder Caleigh Clifton extended the margin to 5-2 when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Team Garcia plated two runs on Taylor Edwards’ two-run home run in the bottom of the stanza to close within 5-4, but was unable to get any closer.
Edwards finished 2-for-2 for Team Garcia, while Haylie McCleney hit a solo home run and Amanda Lorenz hit an RBI double.
Team Garcia starting pitcher Brooke Yanez allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in three innings in her professional debut. Odicci Alexander was charged with the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while recording just one out in the fourth inning.
Garcia took over after that, allowing just one hit, two walks and two hit batters and no runs with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings. She was 0-for-3 at the plate.
Team Mulipola’s Megan Faraimo, making her professional debut, earned the win after allowing just two hits and striking out three in 3.1 innings of relief. Her efforts earned her MVP 2 honors and she finished with 190 points, second on the day.
Middle infielder Aubrey Leach also got off to a good start in her AUX debut, going 2-for-4 with a single and a solo home run in the third inning. The former Tennessee standout was named MVP 1 for her efforts and garnered 220 leaderboard points, to finish in first on the leaderboard.
Designated player Courtney Gano, who finished the inaugural AUX campaign with a grand slam, got off to a solid start in the season opener with three hits, including two singles and a double. The former Washington star, who was named to the Huskies’ coaching staff earlier on Monday, secured MVP 3 honors after her game-high three hits. She finished fifth overall with 170 points.
In the second game, Team Garcia was down 5-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, but they scored two runs in the frame and added four more in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-5 lead.
Edwards hit the first pitch she saw in her pinch-hit at-bat and smashed a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth, to pull Team Garcia within one run, 5-4.
But the inning didn’t stop there as Lilli Piper and Sis Bates hit back-to-back singles, Piper going from first to third on Bates’ single. Bates reached second on a wild pitch and then Piper scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Bates went to third on the play.
Then McCleney hit an RBI groundout to bring home Bates for the go-ahead run, 6-5.
But the lead didn’t last long as Team Zerkle tied the game on Andrea Filler’s solo home run in the top of the fifth and added three more runs in the top of te sixth.
McCleney finished with two RBIs for Team Garcia, while Piper was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs and Bates was 2-for-3 with a run.
MVP 1 honors went to Team Zerkle’s Megan Wiggins, who finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs. MVP 2 honors went to Filler, who finished 3-for-4 with the home run and two RBIs.
Edwards earned MVP 3 honors for her pinch-hit homer. Edwards finished sixth on the leaderboard with 168 points.
Filler’s 180 points vaulted her into third place on the leaderboard after the opening day of the season. Wiggins, meanwhile, finished the night just two points behind Filler in fourth place.
Carrie Eberle picked up the win for Team Zerkle, after allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
Garcia pitched 2.1 innings of relief and allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and two strikeouts.
She finished 14th on the leaderboard with 120 points.
Team Mulipola and Team Zerkle meet today at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU, while Team Garcia plays Team Mulipola at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
