Team Garcia falls twice on AUX opening day

Athletes Unlimited AUX

JADE HEWITT/Athletes Unlimited

Team Garcia’s Taylor Edwards rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against Team Mulipola on Monday in the AUX Series opener.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Rachel Garcia’s Gold Team was edged out twice on Monday in the first two games of the Athletes Unlimited X Series One at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

Team Garcia lost to Team Mulipola 5-4 in the first game and then fell to Team Zerkle 9-7 in the second game.

