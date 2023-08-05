Team Garcia falls to Team Faraimo

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Pitcher Megan Faraimo has certainly proven she is playing like a veteran in Athletes Unlimited Softball’s Championship Season and if there were any questions, she made sure to answer them on Friday night.
Making her debut as a captain, the talented rookie authored the first complete game of her professional career while guiding Team Faraimo to an exciting 4-1 victory over Team Garcia in the nightcap at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Faraimo, who upped her record to 2-0 in the circle, scattered five hits while allowing one run en route to securing MVP 2 honors. The former UCLA standout registered nine strikeouts and finished the evening with 224 leaderboard points.
Corner infielder Sam Fischer provided the offensive energy for Team Faraimo in the victory after going 2-for-3 with a home run and a single. Fischer, who claimed MVP 1 distinction, posted the fourth 200-point game of her Championship Season career after ending the night with 220 points.
Middie infielder Andrea Filler secured the MVP sweep for Team Faraimo after driving in the game-winning runs with a single in the sixth inning to end Friday’s win with 140 leaderboard points.
Corner infielder Jessi Warren led Team Garcia in the loss by going 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Team captain Rachel Garcia (1-1) took the loss after giving up four earned runs on three hits in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts.
Team Faraimo broke a 1-all tie by plating three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. After loading the bases on three consecutive walks, Filler drove in two runs with a single to left field for a 3-1 advantage. Fischer followed with a single down the left field line to add an insurance run.
Faraimo’s 224-point performance lifted her into the top spot on the leaderboard with a 50-point edge over middle infielder Sierra Romero, while Garcia dipped to third place with 502 points. Fischer, meanwhile, stands sixth after collecting 220 leaderboard points in the victory.
Team Garcia takes on Team Zerkle at 2 p.m. today on ESPN+, while Team Faraimo plays Team Romero at 11 a.m. on ESPN+.
The second week of the championship season concludes on Sunday with Team Garcia playing Team Romero at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Team Faraimo taking on Team Zerkle at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
Team Romero 2, Team Zerkle 1
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Team Romero put runners on base in each of the first six innings during Friday night’s Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season matchup with Team Zerkle, but had trouble getting them to score.
But, then came the seventh inning and the runs arrived at the perfect time as Team Romero scored twice in its final trip to the plate to secure a 2-1 victory over Team Zerkle in the Week Two opener for both teams at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Outfielder Bubba Nickles drove in the game-winning runs with her double to center field to finish off a three-hit performance. The former UCLA standout capped off the win by earning MVP 1 honors and led all players with 218 leaderboard points.
Pitcher Taylor McQuillin followed with an outstanding performance in relief to secure MVP 2 distinction. McQuillin did not allow a hit over five innings and struck out six batters to end the evening with 210 leaderboard points.
Corner infielder Kelsey Stewart-Hunter completed the MVP trio for Team Romero after going 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot with a pair of singles, garnering 150 leaderboard points.
Outfielder Amanda Lorenz accounted for the lone hit for Team Zerkle in the loss, while corner infielder Delanie Wisz drove in the team’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.
Pitcher Georgina Corrick dropped to 0-2 in the circle after giving up two runs on two hits in 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.
Team Romero overcame a 1-0 deficit by plating two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. After outfielder Shannon Rhodes walked to open the frame, she moved to second base on a single by corner infielder Kelsey Stewart-Hunter. Nickles followed with a double to center field that scored both runners to secure the comeback victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.