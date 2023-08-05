 Skip to main content
Softball | Athletes Unlimited Championship Season | Week 2

Team Garcia falls to Team Faraimo

Gold Team captain Rachel Garcia

JADE HEWITT/Athletes Unlimited

Gold Team captain Rachel Garcia pitches against Team Faraimo on Friday in the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season Week Two opener for both teams in Rosemont, Ill.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Pitcher Megan Faraimo has certainly proven she is playing like a veteran in Athletes Unlimited Softball’s Championship Season and if there were any questions, she made sure to answer them on Friday night.

Making her debut as a captain, the talented rookie authored the first complete game of her professional career while guiding Team Faraimo to an exciting 4-1 victory over Team Garcia in the nightcap at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

