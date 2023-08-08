Team Garcia 0-3 in Week 2

ROSEMONT, Ill. — In her first two games as an Athletes Unlimited Softball captain, middle infielder Sierra Romero made all of the right calls and guided her squad to a pair of victories.
Team Romero followed the same script on Sunday in its Week Two finale against Team Garcia and the plan worked with the squad earning a 5-2 victory at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The win allowed Team Romero to close the week with a perfect 3-0 record, while Team Garcia lost for the third time in as many days.
Pitcher Odicci Alexander earned MVP 1 honors after allowing one earned run on five hits over five innings of relief. Alexander, who also registered five strikeouts while earning her first win in the circle this season, closed the weekend with 220 leaderboard points.
Corner infielder Sydney Romero secured the game’s MVP 2 commendation after going 1-for-1 with a home run. She also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch twice, giving her a game-high 224 leaderboard points.
Catcher Mia Davidson completed the MVP trio for the winning side after blasting her third home run of the season, a solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. Davidson, who also scored a pair of runs, fashioned 186 leaderboard points as a result of her 1-for-2 performance that included being hit by a pitch twice.
Catcher Taylor Edwards notched a two-hit effort in the loss for Team Garcia, while four other players recorded a hit. Team captain Rachel Garcia (1-2) was saddled with the loss after allowing five runs on four hits with seven strikeouts over six innings.
Garcia recorded seven or more strikeouts in a game for the third time in her Championship Season career. But she also established a new Athletes Unlimited Softball single-game record with eight walks to Team Romero and matched her own league mark with four hit batters.
The three-game sweep allowed Davidson, Sierra Romero and Alexander to join pitcher Megan Faraimo as captains for Week Three.
Faraimo will coach Team Gold after throwing the second no-hitter in the league’s four-year history against Team Zerkle on Sunday. She joins Cat Osterman as the only players in AU history with no-hitters.
Faraimo allowed one walk and struck out six batters in the victory. Georgina Corrick took the loss for Team Zerkle after allowing just one run on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Faraimo registered a perfect 264 leaderboard points, claiming MVP 1 distinction and propelling herself to the top of the leaderboard with 850 points.
Davidson is second with 828 points and will coach the Orange Team, Sierra Romero (794) will captain the Blue Team and Alexander (788) takes the helm of the Purple Team.
Garcia started the week at the top of the leaderboard, but dropped 11 spots to No. 12 with 588 points.
The next games will be at the Little League Softball World Series on Wednesday at ECU Softball Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.
Garcia is on Team Romero, which plays Team Davidson at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Team Faraimo plays Team Alexander at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
