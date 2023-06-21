CWS TCU Oral Roberts Baseball

Associated Press

TCU’s Brayden Taylor (55) gets a high-five from Anthony Silva for scoring a run in the fifth inning against Oral Roberts on Tuesday at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

 John Peterson

OMAHA, Neb. — TCU used a four-run fifth inning to take control of the game and went on to beat Oral Roberts 6-1 in a College World Series elimination game Tuesday, ending the Golden Eagles’ surprising postseason run.

The Horned Frogs (44-23) will play Florida next and would need to defeat the No. 2 national seed Wednesday and again Thursday to reach the best-of-three finals.

