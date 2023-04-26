Dodgers Pirates Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor hits a three-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Colin Holderman during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

 

 Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH — Chris Taylor hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers overcome a five-run deficit and rally to an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Taylor took a sinker from Colin Holderman (0-1) deep to left for his fifth homer of the season. He singled his previous two at-bats and reached on an error in the second.

