Adam Hadwin chips to the ninth green during the first round of the Phoenix Open, Thursday, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Hadwin finished at 5-under par and is tied for the lead.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale.

“I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-over 73 that left him seven strokes behind.

