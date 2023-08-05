SAN DIEGO — Chris Taylor and pinch-hitter J.D. Martinez drew consecutive bases-loaded walks during a Padres bullpen meltdown in the five-run eighth inning that lifted the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-5 win Friday night, their sixth straight victory against San Diego.

The Dodgers won their fourth straight game overall and kept the Padres from reaching .500 for the first time since May 11. Since losing 5-2 to the Padres on May 5, the Dodgers have outscored the Padres 29-12 in the six straight wins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.