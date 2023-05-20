BALTIMORE — Faiza was lurking just behind Hoosier Philly at the end of the second turn, and the unbeaten favorite appeared ready to press for the lead.
Turned out there was another horse that was about to leave both of them behind.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BALTIMORE — Faiza was lurking just behind Hoosier Philly at the end of the second turn, and the unbeaten favorite appeared ready to press for the lead.
Turned out there was another horse that was about to leave both of them behind.
Taxed raced to an upset victory in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, closing strong for a convincing win over Hoosier Philly and Faiza. Claimed by owner Richard Bahde last year for $50,000, Taxed won this $300,000 race at Pimlico by 3¾ lengths over Hoosier Philly.
“I started out in the bull rings in Nebraska with $5,000 claimers and then I met (trainer Randy Morse) and he took me to a whole different level,” Bahde said. “We have had a lot of fun together.”
Faiza settled for third for trainer Bob Baffert, who makes his return to Triple Crown racing at Saturday’s Preakness after missing time while suspended. Faiza was a 3-5 favorite after winning her first five races, all in California.
“She broke well and was in a good spot. When the running started, she did not have that kick that she usually has,” Baffert said. “She ran a good race. She just wasn’t good enough today. We are still trying to figure her out.”
Taxed, an 11-1 underdog with Rafael Bejarano aboard, finished the 1 1/8-mile race for 3-year-old fillies in 1 minute, 49.45 seconds. Taxed paid $24, $8.80 and $4, Hoosier Philly paid $7.80 and $4.20, and a $2 show bet on Faiza returned just $2.20.
This was the first victory for Taxed since November, when she won at Churchill Downs and was claimed out of that race.
She finished second in a couple significant races at Oaklawn Park — the Martha Washington in January and the Fantasy in April.
The Black-Eyed Susan was Morse’s first graded victory since 2014, when Moonshine Mullin won the Stephen Foster.
“I’ve been kind of dreaming that she might run that way,” he said.
No favorite has won the Black-Eyed Susan since Royal Delta in 2011. Faiza had plenty of backers, though. The second choice ended up being Hoosier Philly at 6-1.
Interstatedaydream, last year’s Black-Eyed Susan winner, raced at Pimlico again Friday and won the Allaire du Pont Distaff.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.