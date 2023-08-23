 Skip to main content
Athletics | World Athletic Championships

Tausaga wins discus gold at worlds

First American woman to win event is coached by Paraclete grad

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Discus throw is a game of centimeters. So when Laulauga Tausaga launched a throw that beat her personal best by more than four meters (13 feet) at the world championships on Tuesday to win the title, she stunned the crowd — and herself.

“I just screamed,” Tausaga said about the throw that made her the first American woman to win a world gold medal in discus. “I was like, I don’t know how to contain this emotion.”

