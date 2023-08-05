APTOPIX Dream Mercury Basketball

Associated Press

The Mercury’s Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after making her 10,000th career point, during the second half against the Atlanta Dream, Thursday, in Phoenix. Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, is the only player in league history to reach the 10,000-point milestone.

 

 Matt York

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi received a pass and in an instant, the shot was off her fingertips. It was a 3-pointer that splashed through the net, just like so many others.

Taurasi became the first WNBA player to reach 10,000 points, hitting the mark with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday night. After the shot, the crowd in Phoenix erupted in cheers and Taurasi’s teammates surrounded her in a circle, jumping up and down and celebrating.

