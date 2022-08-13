 Skip to main content
Major League Baseball | San Diego Padres

Tatis suspended for positive drug test

Padres’ star to sit out 80 games as punishment

Associated Press

The San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. looks out from the dugout prior to the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 25 in San Diego. Tatis was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in spring training.

NEW YORK — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.

