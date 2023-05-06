Dodgers Padres Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (right) takes the ball from starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) during the fifth inning, Friday, in San Diego. The Dodgers lost 5-2.

SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs off Clayton Kershaw and had three RBIs for San Diego, which beat NL West rival Los Angeles 5-2 Friday night in the first meeting between the teams since the Padres eliminated the Dodgers in the NL Division Series.

Yu Darvish (2-2) outpitched Kershaw (5-2), who was knocked out in the fifth inning in front of a loud, festive crowd on Cinco de Mayo. The division-leading Dodgers had their six-game winning streak snapped.

