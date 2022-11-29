 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls Basketball | Knight 60, Adelanto 53

Tate helps Knight top Adelanto

  • 0
Knight girls basketball

JOHN SANDERS/Valley Press Sports Correspondent

Knight’s Amia Tate (0) takes the ball up the court against Adelanto’s Ani Brown (22) during Saturday’s non-league game at Knight High. Tate scored 23 points in the Hawks’ 60-53 win. 

PALMDALE — There was never a sense that the Knight girls basketball team was ever in danger of the losing the game against Adelanto.

The Hawks just seemed bored at times and were able to turn it on and off whenever they wanted.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.