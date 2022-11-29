Tate helps Knight top Adelanto

PALMDALE — There was never a sense that the Knight girls basketball team was ever in danger of the losing the game against Adelanto.
The Hawks just seemed bored at times and were able to turn it on and off whenever they wanted.
Led by Amia Tate’s 23 points, Knight ended its preseason in impressive fashion before league opens today, with a 60-53 victory over the visiting Saints, Saturday afternoon, at Knight High School.
“We still have a lot to work on,” Hawks head coach Danny Henderson said. “We do have the potential there, but we’re not very cohesive yet. We’re not running on all cylinders. I think we’re still feeling things out.”
Knight (3-2) jumped out of the gates early using pressure defense to force the Saints into six turnovers, while taking a 15-4 lead.
That seemed to be the theme of the game. The Hawks would get double-digit leads, then they would let off the gas pedal.
“I thought we played well,” Tate said. “We could have executed better on the defensive end. I thought we passed the ball well, and we communicated well with each other.
“This is a good win to kind of see where we’re at right now.”
The Hawks open on the road against league-favorite, Highland on Tuesday.
Knight led 22-17 in the second quarter, before Tate re-entered the game and promptly scored six points in a row to extend the lead to 28-17. Still, Adelanto (2-5) hung around as Knight led by just six points, 32-26, at halftime.
“Sometimes we just got lazy out there,” Tate said. “When we’re up, we have to play like we’re down. We have to come out aggressive in each game. We can’t slack off. I felt like we did that today at times.”
Tate stuffed the stat lines to go along with her game-high 23 points. She also finished with eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Teammate Riley Asp finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Oluwatosin Sunday finished with 11 points, including draining three 3-pointers. Alia Tate chipped in with eight points.
“I think in the end we got a little tired and we stopped hustling.,” Asp said. “We definitely didn’t go as hard as we should have. When we got our (big) leads, I think we let it go to our heads. We got a little too comfortable. We definitely didn’t keep up the energy, but this was a good win before league starts.”
A 3-pointer by Sunday in the third quarter kept the Saints at arm’s length, as the Hawks held a 41-34 lead.
An 8-0 run in the fourth quarter by Knight sealed the game. Tate scored nine points in the quarter to help put the game away.
“We haven’t learned to play together yet,” Henderson said. “But it’s still early. We’ll see how the rest of the season goes.”
