Titans Packers Football

Associated Press

Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first half game against the Green Bay Packers, Thursday, in Green Bay, Wis. The Titans won 27-17.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans showed they don’t have to rely exclusively on their bruising ground attack.

With Green Bay focusing on trying to slow down Derrick Henry, Tannehill threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Aaron Rodgers as the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 on Thursday night.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.