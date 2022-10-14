Kraken Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (left) puts a hit on Los Angeles Kings right wing Arthur Kaliyev during the first period on Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kings lost 4-1.

LOS ANGELES — Brandon Tanev scored the go-ahead goal early in the second period and the Seattle Kraken rebounded from an opening loss to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night.

Jaden Schwartz, Alex Wennberg and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken and Martin Jones made 28 saves.

