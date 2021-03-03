Raptors will be short-handed when they return to floor
The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues.
But the Raptors will be seriously short-handed when they host the Detroit Pistons in Tampa, Florida — with starters Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby all ruled out in accordance with the league’s health and safety protocols, along with Malachi Flynn and Patrick McCaw.
Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.
“We will try to do our best for the guys who won’t be able to be with us tomorrow,” said Scariolo, who has been in contact with Nurse regularly throughout this process.
The Raptors were able to do some on-court work Tuesday but have had “multiple days of no new cases,” general manager Bobby Webster said.
NBA reveals All-Star skills, 3-point, dunk participants
Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Phoenix’s Devin Booker have been 3-point champions at All-Star weekend before, and they’ll try to win that trophy again Sunday.
The NBA revealed the 15 players Tuesday who will be taking part in the other on-court events besides the All-Star Game in Atlanta, with the overwhelming majority of them pulling double-duty between those competitions and the game itself.
Curry, Booker, the Boston duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — all of them All-Stars — will be the six competitors in the 3-point contest.
All-Stars Luka Doncic of Dallas, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana, Julius Randle of New York, Nikola Vucevic of Orlando and Chris Paul of Phoenix will be five of the six entrants in the skills competition. They’ll be joined by Portland’s Robert Covington, the only current NBA player who is a graduate of a historically Black college and university.
Covington went to Tennessee State. HBCUs will be a major part of All-Star night, and the league has previously announced that scholarship funds that will support Black students will receive an influx of at least $2.5 million from the events in Atlanta.
The only event that won’t include any All-Stars is the dunk contest, which will feature first-time participants Anfernee Simons of Portland, Cassius Stanley of Indiana and Obi Toppin of New York.
The dunk contest will be two rounds and judged by five former champions: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Dee Brown, Jason Richardson, Josh Smith and Spud Webb. It will be held at halftime of the All-Star Game, while the skills competition and 3-point contest will occur pregame.
Crosby to miss Tuesday’s game because of virus protocol
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will miss Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.
Head coach Mike Sullivan made the announcement Tuesday morning. The Penguins did not hold a morning skate ahead of the game, in line with the league’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The news comes a day after the NHL had a season-low four players in the COVID-19 protocol.
Crosby leads the Penguins with 18 points and is tied for the team lead with seven goals.
Pittsburgh currently sits fifth in the highly competitive East Division, two points behind the Flyers. Philadelphia swept a pair from the Penguins at home to start the season. The cross-state rivals are playing in Pittsburgh on both Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday night’s game will be the first game with fans in attendance at PPG Paints Arena since last March. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf eased coronavirus restrictions on Monday, allowing 15% attendance at indoor venues. The Penguins plan to cap attendance at 2,800 fans.
Zach Sanford stars, Blues hold off Anaheim Ducks 5-4
ANAHEIM — Dakota Joshua scored in his NHL debut and Zach Sanford got two goals in the St. Louis Blues’ 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
Jordan Kyrou and David Perron also scored for the Blues, who won for the second time in five games. Ville Husso made 29 saves for St. Louis in the same arena where he earned his first NHL victory on Jan. 31.
Isac Lundeström scored three goals for the Ducks, whose winless skid stretched to a season-worst seven games. John Gibson stopped 30 shots.
Lundeström completed his hat trick and trimmed St. Louis’ lead to 4-3 with 4:44 to play on a deflection of Kevin Shattenkirk’s shot. Anaheim then had a 6-on-4 advantage in the waning minutes, but Sanford scored an empty-net goal from deep in St. Louis’ end to complete his three-point night.
Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf scored with 60 seconds to play, but Anaheim couldn’t get the equalizer.
DC tells Nationals spectator decision must wait
The D.C. government has told the Washington Nationals that it is too soon to say whether spectators will be allowed to attend the team’s home games during the coronavirus pandemic.
Christopher Rodriguez, the director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, wrote in a letter Tuesday to the Nationals that their application submitted on Feb. 12 requesting to play games at Nationals Park is approved “without fans in attendance due to the impacts of COVID-19 in our community.”
There were zero fans at any regular-season Major League Baseball games in 2020, when the sport played an abbreviated season of 60 games instead of 162.
Judge: Utah schools don’t need to offer girls’ football
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah girl whose football skills won her fame online has lost her court bid to have school districts create football teams for girls.
A federal judge ruled against Sam Gordon on Monday, finding that Utah school districts aren’t legally required to create a separate team because girls who want to play football can play with the teams traditionally filled with boys.
U.S. District Court Judge Howard Nielson acknowledged that schools and coaches could do more to encourage girls to play. But he also acknowledged concerns that without Gordon’s star power there might not be enough girls to keep a league running that would have to be built from the ground up since no other high school in the U.S. has a similar program.
Gordon’s playing videos have racked up millions of views on YouTube since she was 9, but she and other female players argued they were worried about playing with physically larger boys as teenagers.
Louisville’s Dana Evans repeats as ACC’s top women’s player
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Louisville senior guard Dana Evans has repeated as Atlantic Coast Conference women’s player of the year, the fourth consecutive season a Cardinal has earned the honor.
Evans’ selection by the league’s 15 head coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel marks the program’s fifth in six seasons, following Asia Durr in 2018 and 2019 and Myisha Hines-Allen in 2016. Louisville also matched Duke (2000-05) for the longest streak in league history.
League coaches chose North Carolina State’s Wes Moore as coach of the year and Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld as freshman of the year. The Blue Ribbon Panel named Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner as coach of the year and Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso as the best freshman.
Kentucky’s Howard repeats as SEC women’s player of year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is the Southeastern Conference women’s player of the year for the second straight season.
The 2019 SEC freshman of the year headlined the players honored by the 14 league coaches on Tuesday.
Mississippi’s Madison Scott was named freshmen of the year. Georgia’s Que Morrison, and Aliyah Boston from South Carolina are co-defensive players of the year. Texas A&M’s Destiny Pitts is the 6th woman of the year award while scholar-athlete of the year honors went to her Aggie teammate Ciera Johnson.
Georgia’s Joni Taylor was named coach of the year for the first time.
McMillan only reluctantly agreed to be Hawks’ interim coach
Nate McMillan reluctantly agreed to serve as the Atlanta Hawks’ interim coach and only accepted the position after conferring with Lloyd Pierce following Pierce’s firing on Monday.
Even then, McMillan didn’t rest easy. He immediately felt the burden of his increased responsibility.
“The sleepless nights have already started,” McMillan said Tuesday. “I didn’t get a wink of sleep last night.”
McMillan said before his debut as interim coach in Tuesday night’s game at Miami that he initially wasn’t interested when Hawks president Travis Schlenk extended the offer to serve as interim coach.
McMillan, who was fired last year following four seasons as the Indiana Pacers coach, said he wasn’t looking for another opportunity to lead a team when he agreed to serve on Pierce’s staff.
Big Ten confirms winning percentage to determine title
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Big Ten confirmed Tuesday that its regular-season basketball championship will be determined based on winning percentage.
Michigan, at 13-1 in conference play, is the current leader on the men’s side. Second-place Illinois, which is 14-4, played at Michigan on Tuesday night.
The clarification from a league spokesman was needed because Michigan is on track to play just 17 conference games, while Illinois is set to play the full 20. Assuming no more changes to the schedule, Michigan can wrap up the league’s top winning percentage by winning one of its final three games.
The race was closer on the women’s side. Maryland is 15-1 and Indiana is 14-2.
Indians’ Francona says team didn’t cover up for Callaway
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona said no one in the Cleveland organization “covered up” for former pitching coach Mickey Callaway, who is under investigation by Major League Baseball following allegations of sexual harassment.
In a story Tuesday, The Athletic reported that 12 current and former Indians employees have come forward in the last month to say the Indians were aware of Callaway’s inappropriate behavior while he was their pitching coach from 2013-17.
Creighton coach McDermott apologizes for ‘plantation’ remark
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.
In a statement posted on Twitter, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”
McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”
The comments came after the 14th-ranked Bluejays’ 77-69 loss to Xavier in Cincinnati. McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake” and addressed with his team his use of a term evocative of slavery and the antebellum South.
Oilers’ Chiasson suspended 1 game for hit on Leafs’ Vesey
NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers forward Alex Chiasson has been suspended for one game by the NHL for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jimmy Vesey.
The incident occurred at the end of Toronto’s 3-0 win at Edmonton on Monday night. Chiasson was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.
Chiasson will forfeit $18,534 in salary.
The Maple Leafs and the Oilers will finish a three-game series Wednesday in Edmonton.
D-backs Calhoun has meniscus tear, surgery upcoming
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Diamondbacks starting right fielder Kole Calhoun will have surgery Wednesday on his right knee because of a medial meniscus tear.
Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said on Tuesday that he wasn’t sure whether the injury would cause Calhoun to miss opening day on April 1. The manager said Calhoun the injury occurred during during offseason training and nagging pain led Calhoun to have an MRI.
The 33-year-old Calhoun was one of the D-backs’ best players in 2020, finishing with a team-high 16 homers. He is entering the second season of a $16 million, two-year deal.
Iowa wrestlers try to defend Big Ten title after long layoff
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Running outdoors when the temperature was below zero wasn’t optimal, but it was the only way Iowa wrestlers could stay in shape during their 10-day pause because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program.
“When you’re doing that, you think, ‘I don’t know how many sports would take that extra mile and go out and run in negative-degree weather,’” senior 165-pounder Alex Marinelli said. “I just don’t know who would do that, honestly. But we do. And because we want to be national champs, we don’t skip a beat. We want to go the extra mile.”
The interruption to the season led to the cancellations of two duals, meaning the top-ranked Hawkeyes will go into the Big Ten championships having not competed since Feb. 7. The meet is Saturday and Sunday at Penn State.
The Hawkeyes won last year’s conference title and Marinelli, 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 149-pounder Pat Lugo took individual championships. A total of nine Iowa wrestlers finished in the top five.
Iowa was the favorite going into the NCAA championships, but that event was canceled because of the pandemic.
Lawyer wants ‘most serious charges’ against ex-Chiefs coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl critically injured in a crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid says the girl suffered a devastating brain injury that has left her unable to speak or walk.
Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage “that she will endure for the rest of her life,” attorney Tom Porto said in an interview broadcast Tuesday with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said.
The girl has been hospitalized since the crash Feb. 4, when police say Reid’s truck slammed into two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Kansas City’s NFL training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium, injuring Ariel and another child inside one of the cars.
Reid is the son of Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid and had been the team’s outside linebackers coach at the time of the crash. He was initially placed on administrative leave immediately following the crash, but is no longer employed by the team after his contract was not renewed in the days after the crash. He did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl, which Kansas City lost to the Buccaneers.
Police have said Britt Reid admitted to investigators to having had “two or three drinks” along with prescribed Adderall before the crash.
Predators place Ellis, Kunin on IR with Johansen on COVID list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have placed defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin on injured reserve with center Ryan Johansen placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.
The Predators, who have won four of five, made the moves Tuesday afternoon after the trio didn’t take part in the morning skate before a game against Carolina.
Ellis will be out up to six weeks with an upper-body injury. The defenseman hadn’t missed any of Nashville’s first 21 games and trails only Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi for scoring with nine points. Ellis played 26 minutes, 8 seconds in the Predators’ 3-1 win over Columbus on Sunday.
Kunin is expected to miss two to four weeks with a lower-body injury. He has played 17 games and has two goals and three assists.
Johansen becomes the Predators’ third player to land in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, and first since Mikael Granlund spent the first eight days of the season on the list in quarantine after arriving from Finland before being cleared on Jan. 21. Lucas Sbisa also spent the first two days of the season in the protocol.
Vikings cut TE Kyle Rudolph after 10 years for cap savings
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday, ending his 10-season run with the team to create a little more than $5 million in salary cap space.
Rudolph is fifth in franchise history with both 453 catches and 48 touchdown receptions. He was due to make $7.65 million in 2021. By terminating his contract with three years remaining, the Vikings will carry a salary cap hit of $4.35 million in dead money this season.
Cubs agree to 1-year deal with reliever Ryan Tepera
MESA, Ariz. — The Cubs finalized an $800,000, one-year deal with reliever Ryan Tepera on Tuesday, a deal that allows him to earn up to $1.75 million, and opened a roster spot by designating right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.
Tepera can earn $800,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched: $50,000 each for 30 and 35, $100,000 apiece for 40 and 45, $150,000 each for 50 and 55, and $200,000 for 60.
He also can earn $150,000 in roster bonuses for days on the active roster: $50,000 each for 90, 120 and 150.
The 33-year-old also played for Chicago last season, going 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 21 games. The right-hander limited lefty batters to a .188 average (6 for 32).
Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash
MONACO — Nelly Jepkosgei, a leading runner in the 800 meters, has been banned for three years for faking a car accident to give her an excuse for missing a drug test.
The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping and misconduct cases, said in its ruling that Jepkosgei claimed her sister had been hospitalized after a “serious car accident” in Kenya and she had rushed to see her. That was Jepkosgei’s explanation for why she hadn’t been at home when doping testers visited on March 18, 2020, at a time when the former Diamond League race winner had listed herself as available.
The AIU ruling said Jepkosgei admitted the deception after the Kenyan anti-doping agency investigated her claims.
Women’s Rugby World Cup set to be postponed to 2022
DUBLIN — The Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand is set to be postponed until 2022 because of continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
World Rugby cited the “challenging global COVID-19 landscape” on Tuesday for its recommendation to delay the tournament, scheduled Sept. 18 to Oct. 16. The recommendation will be considered by the Rugby World Cup board and World Rugby executive committee next week.
Lazio appears for Serie A kickoff while Torino isolating
ROME — In more farcical scenes in Serie A, bemused Lazio players walked onto the Stadio Olimpico pitch — with some even taking selfies — despite knowing that their Torino opponents were self-isolating hundreds of miles away in Turin on Tuesday.
A coronavirus outbreak forced Torino players and staff into self-isolation that doesn’t end until midnight Tuesday, hours after the scheduled kickoff against Lazio in Rome.
Nevertheless, Lazio followed its usual matchday routine and the club announced the starting lineup on social media. The players walked around the field and some snapped selfies as they waited until 45 minutes after kickoff, when the match could be officially called off.
Serie A’s governing body held an emergency meeting earlier in the day but voted not to postpone the match.
Caroline Garcia, Kristina Mladenovic advance in Lyon Open
LYON, France — Caroline Garcia, looking to bounce back from early exits in Australia, advanced to the second round of the Lyon Open by beating fellow French player Oceane Dodin 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on Tuesday.
Third-seeded Garcia, who lost in the first round at Adelaide last week, put away Dodin on her eighth match point after nearly two hours.
Garcia, ranked as high as fourth in September 2018, was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round by eventual champion Naomi Osaka.
Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic outlasted Mihaela Buzarnescu 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 in their first-round match. The French player hit a crosscourt backhand to take the second set from the 32-year-old Romanian.
Mladenovic will face Margarita Gasparyan of Russia in the second round. Gasparyan defeated Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday.
Tsitsipas, Rublev advance, Wawrinka loses in Rotterdam
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, in his first match since reaching the Australian Open semifinals, advanced to the second round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament by beating Belarusian Egor Gerasimov 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Greek player, who upset second-ranked Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open quarterfinals, will face Hubert Hurkacz in the second round after the Polish player saw off Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Earlier, fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev beat American qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (1), 6-3 to set up a second-round match against Andy Murray.
Keys returns to tour in Doha and beats 6th seed Bencic
DOHA, Qatar — In her first match since September, former U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys beat Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-1 at the Qatar Open on Tuesday.
Keys hit 24 winners against 13 for the sixth-seeded Bencic, who was coming off a loss to Iga Swiatek in the final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.
Keys was playing for the first time since her first-round exit at the French Open. She missed the Australian Open after testing positive for the coronavirus shortly before she was due to fly to Melbourne on a charter flight.
Sanford extends PGA coronavirus testing through June
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The PGA tour is expanding its coronavirus testing partnership with Sanford Health.
The Sioux Falls-based health care system will continue to test players, caddies, and essential personnel at tournaments through the end of June.
Since the collaboration began last June, Sanford has done more than 18,000 tests on the PGA and Champions Tours, KSFY-TV reported.
Officials say it’s been a win-win for everyone, including the lab technicians.
Jadon Sancho fires Dortmund into German Cup semifinals
BERLIN — Jadon Sancho scored to send Borussia Dortmund into the semifinals of the German Cup with a 1-0 win at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Tuesday.
The game’s buildup had been overshadowed by Gladbach coach Marco Rose’s move to Dortmund next season, but it was the 20-year-old Sancho who emerged as the main figure in a cagey quarterfinal.
Sancho made the breakthrough in the 66th minute on a counterattack after a Gladbach corner. Nico Schulz intercepted a Florian Neuhaus pass and played the ball forward through Erling Haaland and Marco Reus, who sent Sancho on his way. The England forward fired in off the left post.
Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, one of several players facing their former team, was sent off in injury time with his second yellow card for a dangerous lunge at Ramy Bensebaini, who was booked for his reaction. Dahoud will miss the semifinal.
Morata returns to set Juventus on way to 3-0 win over Spezia
TURIN, Italy — Álvaro Morata made a scoring return to set Juventus on its way to a 3-0 win over Spezia on Tuesday and boost its faltering title defense.
Fellow substitute Federico Bernardeschi set up Morata moments after they had both come off the bench. Bernardeschi then provided another assist for Federico Chiesa, nine minutes later.
Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the match late on with his 20th goal of the season. He is the first player in Europe’s top five leagues to reach that figure for the 12th successive season.
Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved a stoppage-time penalty from Andrey Galabinov after Emmanuel Gyasi had been tripped by Merih Demiral.
Juventus moved up to third, seven points below league leader Inter Milan and three below AC Milan. Spezia remained seven points above the relegation zone.
Juventus needed a win to boost its bid for a record-extending 10th consecutive Serie A title, after drawing 1-1 at Hellas Verona last weekend.
It was still without Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado, Arthur and Paulo Dybala, who were all injured, but Morata recovered enough from sickness for a place on the bench.
$7 million gift endows Iowa women’s basketball coaching job
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former Iowa basketball player Dr. P. Sue Beckwith has given $7 million to endow the Hawkeyes’ head coaching position, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
Known as Sue Beckwith when she played for the Hawkeyes from 1976-80, she received her medical degree from Iowa in 1984 and practices in Des Moines.
Lisa Bluder and all future head women’s basketball coaches will hold the title of P. Sue Beckwith, MD, Head Women’s Basketball Coach.
Beckwith has now given nearly $9 million to Iowa women’s athletics, with a portion going to a fund that provides annual support to all of Iowa’s women’s sports.
Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton’s record-breaking F1 bid
BRACKLEY, England — Mercedes has unveiled the car Lewis Hamilton will drive this season while trying to win an unprecedented eighth Formula One title.
The W12 car, presented Tuesday, retains the black introduced last year as part of the team’s campaign against racism and discrimination, and adds a touch of its more traditional silver.
The 36-year-old Hamilton, who signed a one-year contract extension last month, is bidding to move one title clear of Michael Schumacher. Meanwhile, Mercedes will be chasing an eighth drivers’ and constructors’ double.
Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world titles — moving him level with Schumacher with a record seven for his career.
Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%
TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics made a symbolic gesture toward gender equality on Tuesday by appointing 12 women to the body’s executive board.
The board will now have 19 women among its 45 members, or 42%.
To accommodate the new women, the size of the board was increased from 35 to 45. Several resignations on Tuesday also created more space.
The move was announced by CEO Toshiro Muto after an executive board meeting. The names of the new members were expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Seiko Hashimoto, the new president of the organizing committee, prompted the changes. She took over last month after 83-year-old former president Yoshiro Mori was forced to resign after making derogatory comments about women.
