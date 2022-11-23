Struggling Rams waive veteran RB Henderson, LB Hollins
LOS ANGELES — The struggling Los Angeles Rams waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson and linebacker Justin Hollins on Tuesday, abruptly cutting ties with two regular starters.
Los Angeles (3-7) has lost four straight games for the first time in coach Sean McVay’s tenure, and the moves indicate younger players will get a chance to play more down the stretch for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Henderson has rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns over four seasons with the Rams, who chose him in the third round in 2019. Henderson started 28 games, including seven this season, and played extensively in the Los Angeles backfield whenever he was injury-free during his career.
But the Rams have the NFL’s 31st-ranked rushing offense this season, moving out of last place after producing a season-high 148 yards on the ground last weekend while losing at New Orleans. Henderson got only two carries against the Saints while the Rams relied on Cam Akers and rookie Kyren Williams behind an offensive line that has had 10 different starting combinations in 10 games.
McVay claimed Henderson had a minor knee injury, citing it as the reason he barely played. But Henderson is in the final year of his rookie contract before free agency, and the Rams are moving on before the final seven games of what’s looking like a lost season for Los Angeles.
Henderson has 283 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season. He is averaging 4.0 yards per carry, significantly more than Akers — who was sent home for three weeks and nearly traded at the deadline after a dispute with the coaching staff. Williams only returned to the Rams’ lineup on Nov. 13 after missing eight weeks with an ankle injury.
The Rams claimed Hollins off waivers in September 2020, and he became a regular member of their rotation as an edge rusher. Hollins had six sacks in 34 games with the Rams, including five starts this season while playing in all 10 games.
But Hollins has only one sack this season, and the Rams’ ineffectiveness in the pass rush has been one of the weakest points for their solid defense.
Chargers add Dicker to active roster, place Hopkins on IR
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker to the active roster on Tuesday and placed Dustin Hopkins on injured reserve.
Dicker had been elevated from the practice squad to play the past three games for the Chargers. He had to be signed to the roster since the maximum elevations to the game day roster is three. Dicker has made all seven field goal attempts and six extra points.
In his Chargers debut at Atlanta on Nov. 6, Dicker made a game-winning, 37-yard field goal goal as time expired and was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Dicker is one of the three rookies since the 1970 merger to have a pair of game-winning kicks with less than 2 minutes remaining for multiple teams. In his NFL debut for Philadelphia, he was good from 23 yards in a win at Arizona on Oct. 9 and was honored as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Despite using three kickers this season — Hopkins, Taylor Bertolet and Dicker — the Chargers have made 18 straight field goals.
Pele congratulates Weah for World Cup goal against Wales
DOHA, Qatar — Brazil great Pele congratulated United States forward Timothy Weah for scoring his debut goal in the World Cup in the Americans’ 1-1 draw with Wales.
Weah got his goal in the 36th minute of Monday’s game to become the first player to score against Wales in a World Cup since Pele, who was 17 years old when he did it in 1958. That was the last time Wales played at the World Cup before this year in Qatar.
Weah posted a photo of him celebrating the goal on Instagram and Pele congratulated him in the comments section.
“Congratulations. It was a beautiful goal. Keep dreaming, dreams come true,” Pele wrote.
Weah responded to “Papa Pele” by thanking him for the “inspiring message.”
“It is such a blessing and an honor to receive such an inspiring message from The King himself,” Weah wrote. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for the world and us young black men. Grandes Abracos.”
The 22-year-old Weah is the son of George Weah, the current president of Liberia and the 1995 world player of the year. Weah has scored four goals in 26 appearances for the United States.
Kupp among 32 players nominated for sporstmanship award
NEW YORK — Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is among the 32 players nominated for the eighth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Kupp, who had surgery for a high ankle sprain last week, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last February.
Philadelphia Eagles three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, who missed a few games last year while dealing with mental health issues, also is among the nominees.
The award recognizes players around the league who “exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.” It was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the late founder and owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
A panel of former players including Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler will select eight finalists, four from each conference. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote in December.
The winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9.
“These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees exemplify the fiercest competition combined with the excellence of sportsmanship,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. “It reflects the very values of respect, resilience, and fairness that inspire both teammates and opponents to be the best in the world.”
Each team nominated its own player. The list in addition to Kupp and Johnson:
Budda Baker, Cardinals; Maxx Crosby, Raiders; Grady Jarrett, Falcons; Austin Ekeler, Chargers; Calais Campbell, Ravens; Von Miller, Bills; Alec Ingold, Dolphins; Johnny Hekker, Panthers; Dalvin Cook, Vikings; DeAndre Houston-Carson, Bears; David Andrews, Patriots; B.J. Hill, Bengals; Ryan Ramczyk, Saints; Nick Chubb, Browns; Daniel Jones, Giants; Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Duane Brown, Jets; Pat Surtain II, Broncos; Kalif Raymond, Lions; Alex Highsmith, Steelers; Aaron Jones, Packers; Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers; Jerry Hughes, Texans; Will Dissly, Seahawks; DeForest Buckner, Colts; Lavonte David, Buccaneers; Christian Kirk, Jaguars; Derrick Henry, Titans; Nick Bolton, Chiefs; Terry McLaurin, Commanders.
Verlander, Pujols voted Comeback Players of the Year
NEW YORK — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols won baseball’s Comeback Player of the Year awards Tuesday night.
Verlander, the American League recipient, returned from Tommy John surgery to lead Houston to its second World Series championship. He had the lowest ERA in the majors and was a unanimous winner of his third Cy Young Award — becoming the first player to earn the prize after not pitching in the previous season.
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his farewell season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
The winners were chosen in voting by the 30 team beat reporters at MLB.com.
Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 28 starts and made his ninth All-Star team. He won Game 5 in Philadelphia for the first World Series win of his illustrious career, then became a free agent this month.
The 39-year-old right-hander made only one start in 2020 because of his elbow injury and missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from surgery.
Pujols batted .270 with 24 homers and 68 RBIs in 109 games for the Cardinals after getting released by the Los Angeles Angels in May 2021 and finishing last year with the Dodgers.
His OPS was his highest since his last season with the Cardinals in 2011 (.906) before joining the Angels, and his home runs were his most since hitting 31 in 2016 for the Angels.
The 11-time All-Star hit 18 home runs in the second half and retired after the Cardinals were eliminated from the playoffs by Philadelphia in the wild-card round.
He finished his career fourth in major league annals in home runs (703), second in RBIs (2,218) and total bases (6,211), and ninth in hits (3,384).
Vehicle driven on Browns’ field; police investigating
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are working to repair damage to their field inside FirstEnergy Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay after it was vandalized Monday night.
The team said it has provided information to Cleveland police, who are investigating.
At some point overnight, someone broke into the stadium and drove a vehicle onto the grass playing surface, causing “some superficial damage,” according to the team. Aerial TV footage showed looping tire tracks spanning half the field.
The Browns said the stadium’s grounds maintenance crew is repairing the surface.
“We take pride in the strong reviews and reputation of our stadium’s playing surface,” the Browns said in a statement. “We have been in touch with the NFL on the matter and are confident after repair our field will be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Buccaneers.”
The Browns, who have lost six of seven games, have played at the lakefront stadium since their return as an expansion team in 1999.
Last week, the Browns’ game at Buffalo was moved to Detroit because of a blizzard that dumped more than 6 feet of snow on the Bills’ home field in Orchard Park, New York.
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler.
The Cardinals haven’t confirmed Kugler’s dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team’s website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
Kingsbury said Kugler was sent home on Monday morning before the game. The coach didn’t elaborate on what caused the dismissal.
The 56-year-old Kugler had been on Kingsbury’s staff since 2019 and was the head coach at UTEP from 2013 to 2017. He was popular among the players and Kingsbury routinely praised his work.
The Cardinals are 4-7 this season and injuries on the offensive line have been one of the team’s many issues. Four of the five starters missed Monday night’s game because of various ailments.
Kugler is the second member of the Cardinals’ coaching staff to face discipline this season. Running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave after he was charged with two counts of domestic battery.
Miami-Dade asks for right to remove FTX name from Heat arena
MIAMI — Miami-Dade County has asked a federal bankruptcy court for immediate permission to end its naming rights deal with FTX and strip that brand off the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play.
In a motion filed Tuesday, the county — which owns the arena and negotiated the naming rights deal with FTX — said continuing to refer to the building as FTX Arena will only add to the “enduring hardships” brought on by the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.
“It does not appear that the Debtor will suffer harm from a termination of the Naming Rights Agreement,” the county wrote in its motion. “On the other hand, Miami-Dade County continues to supply valuable marquee naming rights and other benefits to the Debtor, to the detriment of the County’s ability to seek a new naming partner for the Arena.”
A hearing is set for mid-December. For now, FTX signage remains on the building and its name has not been changed.
Tuesday’s motion was hardly unexpected. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, and the county and the Heat began the process of terminating their relationship with the company that same day.
The FTX collapse has no shortage of ties to the sports world. A number of athletes — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, tennis player Naomi Osaka and Heat forward Udonis Haslem among them — were named as defendants last week in a class-action lawsuit against FTX. The suit argues that their celebrity status made them culpable for promoting the firm’s failed business model.
Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club
DOHA, Qatar — Manchester United’s American owners confirmed Tuesday they would consider putting the Premier League club up for sale.
United said the Glazer family was exploring outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout
“As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company,” it said in a statement.
AP sources: NFL players’ union accuses teams of collusion
The NFL Players Association claims teams have colluded to avoid giving players fully guaranteed contracts.
The union filed the grievance last month, two people with knowledge of it, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because it’s a legal matter.
NFL general counsel Jeff Pash sent a memo informing teams of the union’s formal allegation on Oct. 20, one of the people said.
A league spokesman declined comment. The NFLPA didn’t immediately respond to messages.
The union claims owners and team executives agreed not to offer fully guaranteed deals after the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract in March.
No player has received a fully guaranteed deal since Watson. Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson both signed lucrative contracts after Watson. Lamar Jackson couldn’t agree to a deal with Baltimore because he wants it fully guaranteed. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was critical of Watson’s deal and other owners have voiced their concern about it.
The NFLPA is not seeking to terminate the collective bargaining agreement over this dispute.
Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis announces retirement
WHITEWATER, Wis. — Wisconsin-Whitewater coach Kevin Bullis has retired after posting a 78-13 record in seven seasons at the Division III program, school officials announced Tuesday.
Wisconsin-Whitewater was an NCAA Division III runner-up under Bullis in 2019 and lost in the semifinals in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The Warhawks went 8-3 this season and fell 33-28 to Aurora in the first round of the playoffs.
Bullis posted a 45-4 mark in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference competition.
“It has been an honor and pleasure coaching and teaching in the Warhawk football program and UW-Whitewater,” Bullis said in a statement. “I will greatly miss the students and staff. Kathy (his wife) and I have lived truly amazing coaching lives, and it is time for us to live life.”
Jace Rindahl, the defensive coordinator on Bullis’ staff, has been named interim head coach. School officials said a national search for Bullis’ permanent successor would begin early in 2023.
Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers.
The team announced Tuesday that Darnold will make his season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos after interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to bench Baker Mayfield following yet another rocky performance in a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. Darnold has spent the majority of the season on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain he suffered during the preseason.
Darnold becomes the fourth different quarterback to play for the Panthers (3-8) this season — and the third different starter, joining Mayfield and the injured P.J. Walker.
Darnold went 4-7 as Carolina’s starter last season, falling apart after getting the Panthers off to a 3-0 start under former head coach Matt Rhule. He finished the year completing 59.9% of his passes with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating.
Mayfield has struggled since being acquired in a trade in July from the Cleveland Browns, going 1-5 as Carolina’s starter.
The 2018 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick has completed 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a 74.4 QB rating. He struggled to get anything going on offense this past week against Baltimore, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Panthers fell to 0-5 on the road.
Mayfield will backup Darnold this week, according to the Panthers.
Mayfield returned to the starting lineup last week after Walker injured his ankle in Week 10.
Michigan St hockey player alleges opponent used racial slur
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State hockey player Jagger Joshua has alleged an opponent from Ohio State directed a racial slur at him multiple times during a game earlier this month.
Jagger, who is Black, shared his experience on social media from the Nov. 11 game at home in which the Spartans defeated the Buckeyes 4-3.
Jagger said an official in the game heard what the opposing player said, and gave him a game misconduct penalty. The box score that day shows Ohio State senior forward Kamil Sadlocha was the only player given a game misconduct.
The Big Ten collected and evaluated information from the conference’s officiating crew, both schools and video footage and supported the in-game penalty on the Buckeyes, but decided against further punishment.
“Due to the absence of indisputable evidence presented to the conference, the conference has not imposed further disciplinary action,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
Joshua said he was motivated to publicly share his version of the events because racism in the sport will get worse if it is not acknowledged.
“Acts of racism do not belong in hockey, as they can discourage African Americans and minorities like myself from playing and loving the game,” Joshua wrote in his post. “Inaction in the face of racist comments and actions allow these behaviors to continue.
“The inaction has left me feeling confused and pessimistic about the movement of diversity within hockey culture.”
Ohio State said its athletic department and hockey program worked with the Big Ten to come to a resolution following the allegation of misconduct.
“Ohio State is focused on providing an inclusive and supportive environment for all,” the school said in a statement.
Tiger Woods wins $15M in PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program
Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.
Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.
He was recovering from a car crash in 2021 and played only two rounds of the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie. This year, he played in three majors, making it to the weekend in two of them, finishing 72 holes only in the Masters.
Woods still ranked No. 1 in four of the five PIP categories. The exception was “TV Sponsor Exposure,” which is the length of time a player’s sponsor logos appear on the screen during weekend rounds. He played only three of those.
Rory McIlroy finished second, as reported by The Associated Press two weeks ago, and received a $12 million bonus. Jordan Spieth narrowly beat out Justin Thomas for third place — Spieth got $9 million, Thomas $7.5 million — with Jon Rahm ($6 million) in fifth.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was sixth ($5.5 million). The next four each received $5 million — Xander Schauffele, U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris and Tony Finau.
Collin Morikawa won the British Open and a World Golf Championship last year and finished out of the money at No. 11 when the program rewarded only 10 players. Now the bonus pool has doubled to $100 million and expanded to 20 players.
Darrelle Revis among Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists
CANTON, Ohio — Four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis is one of five first-year eligible players among 28 modern day semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.
Joining Revis as candidates for induction next year are offensive linemen Jahri Evans and Joe Thomas, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney and linebacker James Harrison. Each last played in the 2017 season.
Henry Ellard and London Fletcher are semifinalists for the first time. Albert Lewis, a semifinalist in 2013, is also on the list. Ellard, who retired following the 1998 season, and Lewis, who also retired in 1998, are in their final year of eligibility as modern era players.
Torry Holt returns for the ninth time, Hines Ward and Darren Woodson are semifinalists for the seventh time and Ronde Barber makes the list for the sixth time. Zach Thomas is a fifth-timer and James Willis and Reggie Wayne are back for a fourth time.
Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Anquan Boldin, Rodney Harrison, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith Sr., Fred Taylor, DeMarcus Ware, Ricky Watters and Vince Wilfork complete the list.
The 28 semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists before the final voting process in January. The inductees will be announced on Feb. 9 during NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2022 NFL season, including Most Valuable Player and Coach of the Year.
Four finalists previously announced are Don Coryell in the coaching category, and Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley in the senior category.
England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL
LONDON — England forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal, raising questions about her availability for the women’s World Cup next summer.
The 27-year-old Mead, who helped England win the European Championship, was injured Saturday during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.
“Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines,” the club said in a statement Tuesday confirming the torn ACL. “She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.”
Australia and New Zealand are hosting the World Cup beginning July 20.
“Obviously heartbroken by the news of my injury, unfortunately these things are part of the game,” Mead wrote on her Twitter account. “But I’ll be working hard to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. For now I’ll be Arsenal & England’s biggest fan. Thanks so much for all the love and support.”
Mead was the runner-up to Spain’s Alexia Putellas for the Ballon d’Or award last month. At the Euros this summer, she was named player of the tournament and claimed the Golden Boot with six goals and five assists.
The national team tweeted: “We know you’ll come from this back even stronger.”
Browns place starting center Ethan Pocic on injured reserve
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns lost another center to injury, placing starter Ethan Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after he hurt his knee on the opening drive in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Pocic’s loss is the latest blow to the struggling Browns (3-7) and their offensive line. Cleveland has lost six of seven.
The 27-year-old Pocic, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in April, had been an unsung star and bright spot while playing every snap. He took over the starting job when Nick Harris sustained a season-ending knee injury on the second play of the exhibition opener in Jacksonville.
The Browns also placed backup center Michael Dunn (back) on injured reserve last week and rookie Dawson Deaton tore a knee ligament in training camp.
On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he expected Pocic to miss “weeks” with the injury and that Hjalte Froholdt, who started two games at right guard this season, will continue to start.
To add depth, the Browns signed veteran Greg Mancz. The 30-year-old has started 32 NFL games for Houston (2015-20), Miami (2021) and Buffalo (2022), appearing in one game for the Bills this season.
The Browns’ running game struggled without Pocic, gaining just 80 yards on 26 carries against Buffalo.
Cleveland also signed safety Bubba Bolden and tackle Will Holden to the practice squad and released center Jordan Meredith.
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday, days after he gave an explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.
It wasn’t known where the 37-year-old Ronaldo will go next next after failing to secure a move to a Champions League club in the summer.
“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.
“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”
Ronaldo, who is currently in Qatar with Portugal as he aims to win a first World Cup title for his country, has been left frustrated after being reduced to a fringe member of United’s team this season.
The Portugal captain said he felt “betrayed” during the 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan, which aired Thursday and in which he was also critical of younger players.
United said last week that it had initiated appropriate steps in response to his comments, with the cancellation of his contract widely expected.
“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” it said on Tuesday. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”
That statement didn’t convey the club’s dismay after the unauthorized interview.
Ronaldo’s sudden exit could also speed up United’s plans to sign a new center forward.
Ten Hag had planned to address his attack at the end of the season, but may now have to look for a replacement during the January window.
