AP source: Dodgers add RHP Betances on minor league deal
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced it.
The 34-year-old Betances made four All-Star teams in eight seasons with the New York Yankees but hasn’t been a reliable contributor since 2018. He’s only appeared in 17 games over the past three seasons and pitched just once for the Mets last year due to shoulder surgery.
Over 10 seasons, Betances is 21-23 with a 2.53 ERA and 36 saves. His best season came in 2015, when he had a 1.50 ERA in 74 appearances with nine saves and finish 14th in AL Cy Young Award voting.
Veterans in the back of the Dodgers bullpen include right-handers Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen and Craig Kimbrel, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade last week. Los Angeles intends to open the regular season Friday with a 16-man pitching staff.
Red Sox-Yankees opener pushed back to Friday due to forecast
NEW YORK — The season-opening game between the Boston Red Sox and Yankees in New York was postponed by a day until Friday because of weather.
All-day rain was forecast for Thursday in New York.
Gerrit Cole of the Yankees and Nathan Eovaldi of the Red Sox had been the scheduled starting pitchers.
Meeting in an opener for the first time since 2005, the Yankees and Red Sox had been scheduled as the first game of a major league season pushed back from March 31 because of a 99-day lockout. With the rainout, the first game becomes the Chicago Cubs hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, a 2:20 p.m. EDT start.
Seattle’s game at Minnesota on Thursday also was postponed because of weather, with a mixture of rain and snow forecast.
US hosts Grenada on June 11, plays at El Salvador on June 14
CHICAGO — The United States will host Grenada on June 11 and play at El Salvador three days later in World Cup prep matches.
The CONCACAF Nations League matches will follow exhibitions on June 1 and 5, the latter possibly against Uruguay.
The U.S. also is planning exhibitions for Sept. 23 and 27.
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. It faces England four days later and meets Iran on Nov. 29.
CONCACAF announced its Nations League schedule Wednesday. The U.S. will be at Grenada next March 24 and will host El Salvador three days later.
Qatar World Cup organizers admit workers were exploited
LONDON — Qatar World Cup organizers have admitted that workers were exploited while contracted for FIFA’s preparation tournaments in the Gulf State.
The acknowledgement of failings came after an investigation by Amnesty International which said security guards were forced to work in conditions it called “forced labor” by exceeding the 60-hour maximum work week and not having a day off for months or even years.
Qatar provided no details of the abuses that involved subcontractors working on the Club World Cup and Arab Cup in 2021.
“Three companies were found to be non-compliant across a number of areas,” Qatar World Cup organizers said in a statement. “These violations were completely unacceptable and led to a range of measures being enforced, including placing contractors on a watch-list or black-list to avoid them working on future projects – including the FIFA World Cup – before reporting said contractors to the Ministry of Labor for further investigation and punitive action.”
The exploitation of workers continues in Qatar despite World Cup organizers saying it has introduced measures since 2014 — four years after FIFA awarded it hosting rights — to protect health and safety.
“Many of the security guards we spoke to knew their employers were breaking the law but felt powerless to challenge them,” said Stephen Cockburn of Amnesty International. “Physically and emotionally exhausted, workers kept reporting for duty under threat of financial penalties — or worse, contract termination or deportation.
“Despite the progress Qatar has made in recent years, our research suggests that abuses in the private security sector — which will be increasingly in demand during the World Cup — remain systematic and structural.”
The draw for the World Cup took place in Doha last week ahead of the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.
Baseball for brunch: New Sunday morning games on Peacock
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and NBC agreed to a new Sunday morning package of broadcast streams that will start at 11:30 a.m. and noon EDT.
The deal that requires all other big league games on those days to be scheduled to start no earlier than 1:30 p.m.
The package announced Wednesday starts May 8, with the Chicago White Sox at the Boston Red Sox. That game will be broadcast by NBC in addition to being streamed on Peacock. All other games will be available only on Peacock.
The first six games are to start at 11:30 a.m. and the remainder of the package at noon.
The scheduling appears to take into account the collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association, which states “not more than four games per league per year may be scheduled or rescheduled to start between 10:30 a.m. and noon.”
There already is one pre-noon game on each season’s schedule, a Patriots Day game at Boston’s Fenway Park on the third Monday of April that starts just after 11 a.m.
Peacock also will televise the All-Star Futures Game.
NBC televised MLB from 1957 to 2000.
Brewers address catching depth by adding Caratini, Jackson
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test.
Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Caratini. The Brewers landed Jackson from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Hayden Cantrelle and pitcher Alexis Ramirez.
The Brewers, who open the season Thursday at the Chicago Cubs, sent Jackson to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.
Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.
Silver says NBA plans to keep next All-Star Game in Utah
NEW YORK — The NBA plans to keep its next All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, despite its opposition to Utah’s ban on transgender youth athletes playing on girls teams.
The Utah Jazz are set to host the event next February but there was speculation the NBA could take it away because of what the team called “discriminatory legislation.”
But Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday the event will stay put as planned.
“There was no discussion over the past two days about moving the All-Star Game from Salt Lake City, and we do not anticipate moving the game,” Silver said.
The NBA pulled the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte because of its opposition to a North Carolina law known as HB2 that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people. The game was played in New Orleans before the league returned to Charlotte in 2019.
Silver said the circumstances are different this time, adding that the league didn’t want to be in a position where it risked having to keep moving its events as similar laws were becoming more common. When Utah’s GOP lawmakers pushed through their ban last month, it joined 11 other states with similar legislation.
Dream acquire No. 1 overall pick in WNBA draft from Mystics
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft from the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.
The Mystics obtained the No. 3 overall pick Monday and the No. 14 selection in the second round.
Washington also has the right to swap its 2023 first-round pick with Atlanta’s first-round pick acquired from Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The Dream traded Chennedy Carter and the rights to Li Yueru to the Sparks for Erica Wheeler, Los Angeles’ first-round draft choice next year and the No. 15 pick this season.
Atlanta still retains the No. 15 pick in the second round of the draft.
The trade gives Atlanta, which finished 8-24 last season, the first selection in the draft for only the second time in franchise history. In 2009, the Dream used the No. 1 overall pick to draft Angel McCoughtry, who led the team to the WNBA Finals in 2010, 2011 and 2013.
McCoughtry, a five-time All-Star, and now plays for Minnesota.
Atlanta is rebuilding with new ownership and new management.
Rangers arrive in Canada with full roster for opening series
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers arrived in Toronto with their entire expected opening-day roster on the trip to the country that requires all visitors to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry.
“We have to follow the rules of law, and we have to do exactly what everybody else does coming into Canada,” manager Chris Woodward said Wednesday during a Zoom call with Rangers media. “There were no issues. ... So far, so good.”
After playing its final spring training game in Arizona on Tuesday, the team flew directly to Toronto, where each person in the travel party had to submit proof of vaccination as part of the arrival process. Texas plays its season opener Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Woodward said players were allowed to make their own decisions regarding vaccinations.
The players had a mandatory day off Wednesday, and will work out at Rogers Centre on Thursday.
AP source: Ramírez, Guardians agree on 5-year, $124M deal
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez forced the Guardians to go deep into their pockets.
The All-Star third baseman agreed to a $124 million, five-year contract on the eve of opening day with Cleveland, a record-setting deal for a franchise that hasn’t been able to swing with baseball’s big spenders over the years.
Ramírez’s deal runs through the 2028 season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Ramírez still must take a physical and numerous other details need to be finalized before the contract is official, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The deal includes a full no-trade clause and is the biggest in team history, more than doubling the $60 million committed to slugger Edwin Encarnacion five years ago.
It will be baseball’s 16th contract of $100 million or more since the end of the World Series.
Attorneys General warn NFL to improve treatment of women
NEW YORK — The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell , expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league’s workplace culture.
Without improvement, the attorneys general warned of potential legal action.
The letter outlines concerns of gender discrimination ranging from the NFL’s treatment of women who have experienced domestic violence to the hiring and promotion of women in NFL offices. It comes as Congress investigates how the league has handled claims of sexual harassment in the front office of the Washington Commanders.
The letter was signed by Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, where the league is headquartered, as well as the attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington State. The New York Times first reported the letter being sent.
Sabathia hired as special assistant to Major League Baseball
NEW YORK — Former All-Star CC Sabathia was hired Wednesday as a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
The 41-year-old, who retired after the 2019 season, is tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting.
Sabathia will work with The Players Alliance. He is a vice president of that group’s board and is working to increase Blacks in the major leagues.
He was a six-time All-Star who went 251-161 with 3,093 strikeouts for Cleveland (2001-08), Milwaukee (2008) and the New York Yankees (2009-19).
Bulls’ Ball to miss rest of season because of knee injury
CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will miss the remainder of the season following another setback in his recovery from surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee, the team announced on Wednesday.
Ball’s final game was on Jan. 14, and he had surgery two weeks later.
The Bulls hoped a recent 10-day shutdown in activities after he experienced discomfort would resolve the issue and allow him to return this season. But he felt pain again when he tried to ramp them up.
Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday it was “disappointing” and there would be a “meeting of the minds” to determine the next steps.
The Bulls acquired Ball from New Orleans in a sign-and-trade deal after agreeing to a four-year, $85 million contract. He played a major role in Chicago’s resurgence when he was healthy.
Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 games. Besides giving the Bulls a steadying hand on offense, he helped tighten their perimeter defense.
AP source: Bills’ Diggs agrees to 4-year contract extension
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs will never have to feel undervalued again.
The fifth-round draft pick who blossomed into one of the NFL’s top playmakers after being traded by Minnesota to Buffalo two years ago agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The agreement was first reported by ESPN earlier in the day.
The 28-year-old Diggs had two years remaining on his current contract, with the extension locking him up through the 2027 season.
T.O. plans to play in Fan Controlled Football league
Terrell Owens is returning to professional football to catch more passes, mentor young receivers and prove he can still play in the NFL at age 48.
Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, is joining the Fan Controlled Football league for its second season. The 7-on-7 indoor league is expanding from four teams to eight and begins play on April 16.
Georgia State hires former Xavier interim coach Jonas Hayes
ATLANTA — Jonas Hayes, who as interim coach led Xavier to its first NIT championship in 64 years, was hired as Georgia State’s coach on Wednesday.
Hayes, an Atlanta native and University of Georgia alumnus, replaces Rob Lanier, who left Georgia State to head SMU’s program.
Hayes, 40, was an assistant coach at Xavier before being promoted to interim coach after Travis Steele was fired following a win over Cleveland State in the first round of the NIT.
Hayes then led Xavier to its first NIT title since 1958 with wins over Florida, Vanderbilt and St. Bonaventure before a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M in Thursday night’s championship game.
Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb said Hayes was the school’s choice following interviews with “multiple” candidates.
Maryland House OKs $400M plan to help keep Commanders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — To encourage the Washington Commanders to stay in Maryland, the Maryland House approved a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, but it does not include money for a new stadium for the NFL team.
The House voted 121-10 for the bill, which now goes to the Senate with less than a week to go in the state’s legislative session. The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Monday at midnight.
The measure, which also includes a provision with $200 million to renovate minor league baseball stadiums around the state, would authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to use money from the state lottery to build infrastructure in Prince George’s County. The county could use the funds for development even if the Commanders leave the state.
The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, ends in 2027. The team has been looking into new stadium possibilities for several years. It has played at FedEx Field since 1997.
South Carolina’s NCAA title parade set for April 13
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and its fans will celebrate the program’s latest national title with a parade in downtown Columbia on April 13.
Columbia Mayor Daniel J. Rickenmann said on social media Wednesday there would be a parade through the main streets of the capital city starting at 6 p.m. next week. The parade will end with a rally at the Statehouse.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to retire after French Open
PARIS — Former Australian Open runner-up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga announced Wednesday he will retire after the French Open, hoping to put the final touches on an injury-plagued career in front of his home crowd.
The 36-year-old Frenchman reached a career-high ranking of No. 5 in 2012, but has dropped to No. 220 following his latest lengthy injury layoff. That means he can’t enter the main draw at Roland Garros automatically through his ranking, and will have to rely on being granted a wild-card entry by organizers.
Tsonga is the first member of a gifted generation of French players that emerged nearly 20 years ago — which also includes Gaël Monfils, Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon — to call it quits.
“This is the last thrill,” Tsonga said in a video. “This will be my 15th Roland. I hope that I will stay fit before and be able to be the one I have always been in that tournament.”
Tsonga reached the semifinals twice at the French Open, in 2013 and 2015.
He has won 18 ATP titles and made it to the Australian Open final in 2008, losing to Novak Djokovic. He earned a combined 16 wins against the Big Three of Roger Federer (6), Rafael Nadal (4) and Djokovic (6).
Ronald Koeman to retake helm of Dutch team after World Cup
AMSTERDAM — Ronald Koeman will retake the helm of the Dutch national team after the World Cup following a disappointing stint at Barcelona.
Louis van Gaal will coach the Netherlands through the World Cup but had already said he would not go beyond the tournament in Qatar, which ends on Dec. 18.
That allowed the Dutch soccer federation to bring back Koeman, who had left as national team coach less than two years ago to move to the Spanish club where he won many trophies as a player. He was fired in October after a string of bad results.
AHL player suspended 8 games for ‘homophobic language’
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games for “homophobic language,” the American Hockey League announced Wednesday.
Holmstrom, signed to a professional tryout in February, was assessed a game misconduct for using offensive language at the end of the first period of a home game against the Utica Comets on March 30.
The 34-year-old Holmstrom, a career minor leaguer who played college hockey at UMass Lowell, has already served two games of the suspension. AHL officials say that as part of his punishment Holmstrom will participate in “diversity and inclusive education.”
Amerks general manager Jason Karmanos said in a statement that “we have no tolerance for any form of hate and regret any harm this comment has inflicted.”
Mmoh, Kyrgios advance to US Men’s Clay Court quarterfinals
HOUSTON — Michael Mmoh beat Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Wednesday.
Mmoh, who had a bye into the second round after No. 1 seed Casper Ruud dropped out because of a wisdom tooth problem, advanced to a tour-level quarterfinal for the third time in his career.
Querrey, who has reached the final in Houston twice, was defeated after advancing to the quarterfinals of this tournament in five of the previous six seasons.
In other singles action Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first tour-level quarterfinal on clay since doing it at this tournament in 2018. It’s the second time he’s advanced to a quarterfinal this season.
Top-seed Sabalenka, past champ Keys advance in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka won for the first time since late February, outlasting American Alison Riske 7-6 (3), 6-4 on Wednesday to start the weather-delayed Credit One Charleston Open.
Sabalenka, of Belarus, had lost her opening matches at Indian Wells and Miami after falling to new No. 1 Iga Swiatek in quarterfinals at Qatar six weeks ago.
Still, Sabalenka needed nearly two hours to make it past Riske. Sabalenka led 5-3 in the opening set before Riske forced a tiebreaker. Sabalenka eventually pulled away and won five of the final six points in the tiebreak.
Other seeded winners including No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, No. 6 Jessica Pegula, No. 9 Madison Keys, No. 10 Belinda Bencic and No. 12 Alize Cornet.
Pliskova of the Czech Republic topped Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. American Pegula ousted Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1, and Keys of the United States beat Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.